Good morning.

Vanderbilt bowling won four games on the first day of the Northeast Classic, finishing the day in fourth place at the event. Saturday’s action is streaming on the Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube page.

Men’s basketball visits Mississippi State today at 2:30 PM CT. In spite of the ongoing sucking, the comments delivered a smashing victory on Wednesday night during the Auburn game. Today’s game is on the SEC Network.

Season to date: 106-81-4 ATS, 98-88-3 totals

South Carolina at Arkansas (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Arkansas -3.5, Over 141

Arkansas -3.5, Over 141 Alabama at Tennessee (1:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Alabama +5.5, Over 159

Alabama +5.5, Over 159 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Mississippi State -13, Under 137

Mississippi State -13, Under 137 Texas A&M at LSU (3:00 PM CT, ESPNU): LSU +2.5, Under 151.5

LSU +2.5, Under 151.5 Georgia at Kentucky (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +14, Over 162.5

Georgia +14, Over 162.5 Florida at Missouri (7:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Florida -3, Under 160

Florida -3, Under 160 Ole Miss at Auburn (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Auburn -12.5, Over 152.5

