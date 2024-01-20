Good morning.
Vanderbilt bowling won four games on the first day of the Northeast Classic, finishing the day in fourth place at the event. Saturday’s action is streaming on the Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube page.
Men’s basketball visits Mississippi State today at 2:30 PM CT. In spite of the ongoing sucking, the comments delivered a smashing victory on Wednesday night during the Auburn game. Today’s game is on the SEC Network.
Bad Gambling Advice
Season to date: 106-81-4 ATS, 98-88-3 totals
- South Carolina at Arkansas (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Arkansas -3.5, Over 141
- Alabama at Tennessee (1:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Alabama +5.5, Over 159
- Vanderbilt at Mississippi State (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Mississippi State -13, Under 137
- Texas A&M at LSU (3:00 PM CT, ESPNU): LSU +2.5, Under 151.5
- Georgia at Kentucky (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +14, Over 162.5
- Florida at Missouri (7:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Florida -3, Under 160
- Ole Miss at Auburn (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Auburn -12.5, Over 152.5
Sports on TV
All times Central. College basketball schedule here.
- 11:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: Mauritania v. Angola (beIN Sports)
- 12:00 PM: NHL: Avalanche at Flyers (NHL Network)
- 2:00 PM: Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia v. Mali (beIN Sports)
- 3:00 PM: PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round (Golf Channel)
- 3:30 PM: NFL: Texans at Ravens (ABC/ESPN)
- 6:00 PM: NHL: Canadiens at Bruins (NHL Network)
- 7:15 PM: NFL: Packers at 49ers (FOX)
- 1:00 AM: European Tour: Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round (Golf Channel)
