Vanderbilt loses 80-65 to Auburn and nobody cares any more

At a certain point, writing about this team becomes extremely tedious.

After putting the kids to bed, I came back downstairs and saw that Vanderbilt was actually winning, 16-14, a few minutes into the game. Against the #13 team in the country. Was Memorial Magic back? Lol, no. Auburn promptly went on a 20-2 run and that was that. Vanderbilt never even got the game within single digits after that.

The Commodores made seven of their first eleven shots from the floor and then they remembered they aren’t a good shooting team and regressed to the mean and then some. Vanderbilt finished the game shooting 20-of-53 from the floor and I’m no math expert, but that means that after the hot start, Vanderbilt decided to shoot 31 percent from the floor the rest of the way. Tyrin Lawrence finished the game with a team-high 15 points and also shot 3-of-12 from the floor.

The 80-65 loss puts Vanderbilt at 5-12 on the season and 0-4 in the SEC and if you want to get really depressed about this situation, well, Chris Lee posted some information about Jerry Stackhouse’s buyout and the odds that he’ll get fired for subscribers to his site.

I, however, do not think this needs to go on any longer.