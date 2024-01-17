Vanderbilt continues importation of New Mexico State’s entire football team

I mean, look, at a certain point you have to respect the idea of seeing a team win ten games, beat Auburn by three touchdowns, and just saying “okay, yeah, let’s just import that entire team and coaching staff.”

For those keeping score at home, Vanderbilt has now brought in New Mexico State’s starting quarterback, its backup quarterback, its offensive coordinator, its safeties coach, and its former head coach as a consultant.

Look, if they just really, really want to stick it to Hugh Freeze (who lost to New Mexico State in each of the past two seasons, by a combined score of 80-24), this is how you do it.

He’s just going to stare at Hugh Freeze while eating an ice cream and it’s going to be worth every penny. — Dawg Sports (@dawgsports) January 11, 2024

Who knows if there’s going to be a quarterback competition in the fall. Either way, this should be fun, which is more than you can say about the Vanderbilt basketball team (currently losing badly to Auburn.)