Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt men’s basketball is back in action tonight! Look, I don’t have to tell you: this team is bad. The Commodores welcome Auburn, a Top 5 team in KenPom, to Memorial Gym and... this is not going to go well. 8 PM CT on the SEC Network for the gluttons for punishment among our readership.

Men’s tennis opens its spring season with a doubleheader today, with East Tennessee State at noon CT and Tennessee State at 5 PM CT.

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 3-1 ATS, 1-3 totals; Season to date: 103-81-4 ATS, 97-86-3 totals

Mississippi State at Kentucky (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Kentucky -7, Over 153

Kentucky -7, Over 153 Ole Miss at LSU (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): LSU -3, Under 150

LSU -3, Under 150 Auburn at Vanderbilt (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Auburn -11.5, Over 148.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

8:30 AM: Asian Cup: Tajikistan v. Qatar (Paramount+)

11:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco v. Tanzania (beIN Sports)

2:00 PM: Africa Cup of Nations: Congo DR v. Zambia (beIN Sports)

6:30 PM: NBA: Bucks at Cavaliers (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NHL: Blackhawks at Sabres (TNT)

7:30 PM: NBA: Mavericks at Lakers (ABC)

1:30 AM: European Tour: Dubai Desert Classic, First Round (Golf Channel)

5:30 AM: Asian Cup: Syria v. Australia (Paramount+)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: Tennessee 85, Florida 66 ... Alabama 93, Missouri 75 ... Georgia 74, South Carolina 69 ... Arkansas 78, Texas A&M 77.

NBA: 76ers 126, Nuggets 121 ... Suns 119, Kings 117 ... Clippers 128, Thunder 117.

NHL: Avalanche 7, Senators 4 ... Rangers 5, Kraken 2 ... Capitals 2, Ducks 0 ... Stars 5, Kings 1 ... Jets 4, Islanders 2 ... Blackhawks 2, Sharks 1 ... Flames 3, Coyotes 2 ... Oilers 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Asian Cup: Thailand 2-0 Kyrgyzstan ... Saudi Arabia 2-1 Oman.

Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania ... Tunisia 0-1 Namibia ... Mali 2-0 South Africa.