Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt football’s offseason coaching staff turnover... continues. Special teams/tight ends coach Justin Lustig is reportedly headed to Penn State.

Unlike the first round of staff turnover, which saw both coordinators and Dan Jackson lead... this is one we didn’t want to lose. Vanderbilt’s special teams have been solid, and pretty much everybody agreed that Lustig was one of the best coaches on staff. Now Vanderbilt is in the market for somebody to coach special teams (and tight ends.)

The Commodores do reportedly have an offensive line coach lined up to replace AJ Blazek, though. Football Scoop reported yesterday that Vanderbilt is set to hire Kennesaw State offensive coordinator Chris Klenakis to coach its offensive line. He does have some Power 5 experience as an offensive line coach.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 100-80-4 ATS, 96-83-3 totals

Florida at Tennessee (4:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Florida +9.5, Over 159

Florida +9.5, Over 159 Missouri at Alabama (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Alabama -14.5, Under 159

Alabama -14.5, Under 159 Georgia at South Carolina (8:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Georgia +5.5, Under 137

Georgia +5.5, Under 137 Texas A&M at Arkansas (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Arkansas +3, Over 146.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

8:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso v. Mauritania (beIN Sports)

8:30 AM: Asian Cup: Thailand v. Kyrgyzstan (Paramount+)

11:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia v. Namibia (beIN Sports)

11:30 AM: Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia v. Oman (Paramount+)

2:00 PM: Africa Cup of Nations: Mali v. South Africa (beIN Sports)

6:30 PM: NBA: Nuggets at 76ers (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Thunder at Clippers (TNT)

5:30 AM: Asian Cup: Lebanon v. China (Paramount+)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: South Carolina 98, Kentucky 36.

NFL: Steelers 31, Bills 17 ... Buccaneers 32, Eagles 9.

NBA: 76ers 124, Rockets 115 ... Mavericks 125, Pelicans 120 ... Magic 98, Knicks 94 ... Pistons 129, Wizards 117 ... Hawks 109, Spurs 99 ... Grizzlies 116, Warriors 107 ... Cavaliers 109, Bulls 91 ... Heat 96, Nets 95 ... Celtics 105, Raptors 96 ... Jazz 132, Pacers 105 ... Lakers 112, Thunder 105.

NHL: Sabres 3, Sharks 0 ... Bruins 3, Devils 0 ... Ducks 5, Panthers 4 ... Blue Jackets 4, Canucks 3 ... Penguins 3, Kraken 0 ... Kings 5, Hurricanes 2 ... Wild 5, Islanders 0 ... Golden Knights 4, Predators 1 ... Canadiens 4, Avalanche 3 ... Flyers 4, Blues 2.

Asian Cup: South Korea 3-1 Bahrain ... Indonesia 1-3 Iraq ... Malaysia 0-4 Jordan.

Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal 3-0 Gambia ... Cameroon 1-1 Guinea ... Algeria 1-1 Angola.