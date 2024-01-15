Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Well, Vanderbilt women’s basketball saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end yesterday. Missouri erased a 12-point lead in the second half and beat Vanderbilt, 65-63, in spite of Vanderbilt having multiple chances to send it to overtime in the closing seconds. Vanderbilt getting back into the AP Top 25 will have to wait.

Women’s tennis closed out the Miami Spring Invite on Sunday and really didn’t have a great weekend if I’m being honest.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

8:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal v. Gambia (beIN Sports)

8:30 AM: Asian Cup: Indonesia v. Iraq (Paramount+)

11:00 AM: Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon v. Guinea (beIN Sports)

11:30 AM: Asian Cup: Malaysia v. Jordan (Paramount+)

12:00 PM: NBA: Rockets at 76ers (NBA TV)

2:00 PM: Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria v. Angola (beIN Sports)

2:30 PM: NBA: Spurs at Hawks (TNT)

3:30 PM: NFL: Steelers at Bills (CBS)

5:00 PM: NBA: Warriors at Grizzlies (TNT)

7:15 PM: NFL: Eagles at Buccaneers (ABC/ESPN)

9:30 PM: NBA: Thunder at Lakers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Florida 78, Georgia 69 ... Auburn 67, LSU 62 ... Arkansas 77, Alabama 59 ... Texas A&M 71, Tennessee 56 ... Mississippi State 69, Ole Miss 57.

NFL: Packers 48, Cowboys 32 ... Lions 24, Rams 23.

NBA: Nuggets 117, Pacers 109 ... Heat 104, Hornets 87 ... Bucks 143, Kings 142 ... Timberwolves 109, Clippers 105 ... Suns 127, Trail Blazers 116.

NHL: Rangers 2, Capitals 1 ... Red Wings 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Asian Cup: Japan 4-2 Vietnam ... United Arab Emirates 3-1 Hong Kong ... Iran 4-1 Palestine.

Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea ... Egypt 2-2 Mozambique ... Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde.