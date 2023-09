Week 2 College Football Schedule and Open Thread

Well, the open thread’s going up while Vanderbilt is playing Wake Forest (we assume it’s still going on, at least, and isn’t over in an hour.) Here’s the schedule of games to watch after that’s over.

11:00 AM CT

Notre Dame at NC State (ABC)

Nebraska at Colorado (FOX)

Utah at Baylor (ESPN)

Purdue at Virginia Tech (ESPN2)

Troy at Kansas State (FS1)

Ball State at Georgia (SEC Network)

Youngstown State at Ohio State (BTN)

Delaware State at Army (CBS Sports)

James Madison at Virginia (ESPNU)

Delaware at Penn State (Peacock)

Holy Cross at Boston College (ESPN+)

12:00 PM CT

South Carolina State at Georgia Tech (ESPN+)

St. Andrews at Bethel (stream)

12:30 PM CT

New Hampshire at Central Michigan (ESPN+)

1:00 PM CT

Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green (ESPN+)

Tusculum at Virginia State (stream)

Austin College at Rhodes (stream)

Sewanee at Westminster (stream)

Centre at Maryville (stream)

1:15 PM CT

Charleston Southern at Clemson (ACC Network)

2:00 PM CT

Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky (SEC Network+)

Southern Utah at BYU (ESPN+)

2:30 PM CT

UNLV at Michigan (CBS)

Texas A&M at Miami (ABC)

Iowa at Iowa State (FOX)

Ole Miss at Tulane (ESPN2)

Richmond at Michigan State (BTN)

UTEP at Northwestern (BTN)

Wagner at Navy (CBS Sports)

Western Michigan at Syracuse (ESPN+)

Miami (Ohio) at Massachusetts (ESPN+)

Texas State at UTSA (ESPN+)

Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois (ESPN+)

Texas Southern at Toledo (ESPN+)

3:00 PM CT

Kent State at Arkansas (SEC Network)

Marshall at East Carolina (ESPNU)

Cal Poly at San Jose State (MW Video)

Portland State at Wyoming (MW Video)

4:00 PM CT

Tulsa at Washington (Pac-12 Network)

Austin Peay at Tennessee (SEC Network+)

SE Louisiana at South Alabama (ESPN+)

4:15 PM CT

Appalachian State at North Carolina (ACC Network)

4:30 PM CT

Carson-Newman at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)

5:00 PM CT

SMU at Oklahoma (ESPN+)

Lafayette at Duke (ESPN+)

New Mexico State at Liberty (ESPN+)

Duquesne at West Virginia (ESPN+)

UAB at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

Ohio at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+)

Louisiana at Old Dominion (ESPN+)

Morgan State at Akron (ESPN+)

Fordham at Buffalo (ESPN+)

Kennesaw State at Chattanooga (ESPN+)

5:30 PM CT

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (CW)

North Texas at Florida International (ESPN+)

6:00 PM CT

Oregon at Texas Tech (FOX)

Texas at Alabama (ESPN)

UCF at Boise State (FS1)

Houston at Rice (NFL Network)

Middle Tennessee at Missouri (SEC Network+)

Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

UConn at Georgia State (ESPN+)

Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)

Houston Christian at Western Kentucky (ESPN+)

Florida A&M at South Florida (ESPN+)

Memphis at Arkansas State (ESPN+)

Idaho at Nevada (MW Video)

Missouri State at UT Martin (ESPN+)

6:30 PM CT

Wisconsin at Washington State (ABC)

Charlotte at Maryland (NBC)

UCLA at San Diego State (CBS)

Arizona at Mississippi State (SEC Network)

McNeese at Florida (ESPNU)

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota (BTN)

Temple at Rutgers (BTN)

Grambling at LSU (SEC Network+)

Furman at South Carolina (SEC Network+)

7:00 PM CT

Air Force at Sam Houston (CBS Sports)

Nicholls at TCU (ESPN+)

Lamar at UL Monroe (ESPN+)

Tennessee Tech at New Mexico (MW Video)

Idaho State at Utah State (MW Video)

7:30 PM CT

Southern Miss at Florida State (ACC Network)

8:00 PM CT

UC Davis at Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)

Eastern Washington at Fresno State (MW Video)

9:30 PM CT

Stanford at USC (FOX)

Auburn at Cal (ESPN)

Oklahoma State at Arizona State (FS1)

11:00 PM CT