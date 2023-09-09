Good morning.
Optional Musical Accompaniment
It’s game day, and Demon Deacon Digest writer Les Johns poses the question on everyone’s minds.
Parking lots will open at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow for Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt. How early is too early to start tailgating/drinking, Deacon Nation?— Les Johns (@Les_Johns) September 8, 2023
The answer is yes. Vanderbilt and Wake Forest kick off at 10 AM CT (that’s 11 AM local time in Winston-Salem), and the game thread goes live at 8:30. So does the pregame show. We won’t have to wait long today.
Vanderbilt is looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2017. That seems like it’s going to be an uphill fight — the Commodores were anywhere between a 10 and 14-point underdog depending on when you got the line. But it’s doable. (None of our writers believe Vanderbilt will do it, though.)
Pregame Reading
- The Vanderbilt Hustler: Film Room: Wake Forest Preview
- The Vanderbilt Hustler: Three Matchups to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest
- The Vanderbilt Hustler: Behind Enemy Bylines: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Nashville Post: Swann, Vanderbilt football prep for season’s stiffest test so far
- Game Notes: Vanderbilt | Wake Forest
In other news, men’s golf opens its season competing at the Valero Texas Intercollegiate in San Antonio. The event tees off at 9 AM CT.
Sports on TV (non-college football edition)
All times Central.
- 7:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Latvia v. Lithuania (ESPN+)
- 3:05 PM: MLB: Mariners at Rays (FS1)
- 6:00 PM: MLB: Padres at Astros or Pirates at Braves (MLB Network)
- 9:00 PM: MLB: Guardians at Angels or Rockies at Giants (MLB Network)
- 3:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: United States v. Canada (ESPN+)
Scoreboard
MLB: Diamondbacks 1, Cubs 0 ... White Sox 6, Tigers 0 ... Rays 7, Mariners 4 ... Cardinals 9, Reds 4 ... Dodgers 8, Nationals 5 ... Marlins 3, Phillies 2 ... Brewers 8, Yankees 2 ... Blue Jays 5, Royals 4 ... Orioles 11, Red Sox 2 ... Braves 8, Pirates 2 ... A’s 6, Rangers 3 ... Twins 5, Mets 2 ... Padres 11, Astros 2 ... Guardians 6, Angels 3 ... Giants 9, Rockies 8.
FIBA World Cup: Germany 113, United States 111 ... Slovenia 89, Italy 85.
