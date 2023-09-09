Good morning.

It’s game day, and Demon Deacon Digest writer Les Johns poses the question on everyone’s minds.

Parking lots will open at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow for Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt. How early is too early to start tailgating/drinking, Deacon Nation? — Les Johns (@Les_Johns) September 8, 2023

The answer is yes. Vanderbilt and Wake Forest kick off at 10 AM CT (that’s 11 AM local time in Winston-Salem), and the game thread goes live at 8:30. So does the pregame show. We won’t have to wait long today.

Vanderbilt is looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2017. That seems like it’s going to be an uphill fight — the Commodores were anywhere between a 10 and 14-point underdog depending on when you got the line. But it’s doable. (None of our writers believe Vanderbilt will do it, though.)

Pregame Reading

In other news, men’s golf opens its season competing at the Valero Texas Intercollegiate in San Antonio. The event tees off at 9 AM CT.

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central.

7:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Latvia v. Lithuania (ESPN+)

3:05 PM: MLB: Mariners at Rays (FS1)

6:00 PM: MLB: Padres at Astros or Pirates at Braves (MLB Network)

9:00 PM: MLB: Guardians at Angels or Rockies at Giants (MLB Network)

3:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: United States v. Canada (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Diamondbacks 1, Cubs 0 ... White Sox 6, Tigers 0 ... Rays 7, Mariners 4 ... Cardinals 9, Reds 4 ... Dodgers 8, Nationals 5 ... Marlins 3, Phillies 2 ... Brewers 8, Yankees 2 ... Blue Jays 5, Royals 4 ... Orioles 11, Red Sox 2 ... Braves 8, Pirates 2 ... A’s 6, Rangers 3 ... Twins 5, Mets 2 ... Padres 11, Astros 2 ... Guardians 6, Angels 3 ... Giants 9, Rockies 8.

FIBA World Cup: Germany 113, United States 111 ... Slovenia 89, Italy 85.