1-0

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

109 (Sagarin) September 9, 2023

10:00 AM CT

Video: ACC Network

Radio: 102.5 The Game(Affiliates)

1-0

NR (AP)

42 (Coaches)

56 (Sagarin)

Yep, it’s brunch time. Vanderbilt goes to Winston-Salem, where they’ll renew the series with Wake Forest, a team that the SEC once determined was worthy of being a Thanksgiving weekend rivalry game. Vanderbilt leads the all-time series with Wake, 10-7, after last year’s 45-25 loss snapped a three-game Commodore winning streak in the series. (Notably, the 17 games that Vanderbilt has played against Wake Forest ranks fourth among schools that have never been an SEC member, behind only Virginia, MTSU, and UT-Chatt. Hell, we’ve played Wake more often than we’ve played alleged SEC schools Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.)

Anyway, yeah, Vanderbilt is going to get tested this week after starting 2-0 against the likes of Hawaii and Alabama A&M. The oddsmakers do not like our chances. Have fun, expect to win.