The SEC released the conference men’s basketball schedule on Thursday. Vanderbilt opens the schedule on January 6 hosting Alabama and also closes at home on March 9 hosting Florida. Florida is one of five opponents the Commodores will play twice; in addition to permanent rivals Tennessee and Kentucky, Vanderbilt will also play LSU and Auburn twice. Oh, yeah, and we go to Bud Walton Arena because of course we do.

Soccer beat Ball State 1-0, extending its season-long unbeaten streak to seven matches. Vanderbilt closes the nonconference schedule against MTSU on Sunday.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:40 AM: FIBA World Cup: United States v. Germany (ESPN2)

1:00 PM: MLB: Diamondbacks at Cubs (MLB Network)

5:40 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Reds (Apple TV+)

6:00 PM: Brewers at Yankees or Royals at Blue Jays (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: NCAA Football: Indiana State at Indiana (BTN)

6:05 PM: MLB: Marlins at Phillies (ESPN+)

6:30 PM: NCAA Football: Illinois at Kansas (ESPN2)

7:10 PM: MLB: Padres at Astros (Apple TV+)

3:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: Italy v. Slovenia (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

NFL: Lions 21, Chiefs 20.

MLB: Dodgers 10, Marlins 0 … Mariners 1, Rays 0 … Tigers 10, Yankees 3 … Braves 8, Cardinals 5 … Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 2 … Angels 3, Guardians 2.

SEC Soccer: Florida 1-0 Charlotte … Alabama 2-0 Southern Miss … Georgia 1-0 Georgia Southern … Illinois 1-2 Missouri … Pepperdine 2-2 LSU … Radford 1-3 Tennessee … Arkansas 0-1 Clemson … Ole Miss 1-2 Lipscomb … Belmont 0-3 Kentucky … Auburn 1-1 West Virginia … Grambling 0-8 Texas A&M … North Carolina 2-1 South Carolina … Mississippi State 1-1 South Alabama.

FIBA World Cup: Lithuania 100-84 Slovenia … Serbia 95-86 Canada.