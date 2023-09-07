Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt soccer hosts Ball State tonight at 7:00 PM CT, its second-to-last match before opening SEC play next week. The Commodores have yet to lose this season, though they’ve drawn three of their six matches.

The SEC released the conference schedule for women’s basketball yesterday; Vanderbilt opens January 4 at Mississippi State. Vanderbilt is in its third season under Shea Ralph after going 16-19 and 12-19 in the first two.

The Hustler lists out the 13 former Vanderbilt players who are on NFL rosters for Week 1. Also a few podcasts dropped yesterday, including the Hustler, VandySports, and the Dore Report, previewing Saturday’s Wake Forest game.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Lithuania v. Slovenia (ESPN+)

5:40 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Marlins (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Braves or Diamondbacks at Cubs (MLB Network)

6:05 PM: MLB: Tigers at Yankees (ESPN+)

6:30 PM: NCAAF: Murray State at Louisville (ACC Network)

7:20 PM: NFL: Lions at Chiefs (NBC)

9:00 PM: MLB: Guardians at Angels (MLB Network)

3:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: Serbia v. Canada (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Brewers 5, Pirates 4 ... Guardians 2, Twins 1 ... Cubs 8, Giants 2 ... A’s 5, Blue Jays 2 ... Diamondbacks 12, Rockies 5 ... Phillies 5, Padres 1 ... Rays 3, Red Sox 1 ... Marlins 11, Dodgers 4 ... Mariners 8, Reds 4 ... Yankees 4, Tigers 3 ... Nationals 3, Mets 2 ... Cardinals 11, Braves 6 ... White Sox 6, Royals 4 ... Astros 12, Rangers 3 ... Orioles 10, Angels 3.

FIBA World Cup: Canada 100, Slovenia 89 ... Latvia 87, Italy 82.