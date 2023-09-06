Good morning.

Vanderbilt announced on Tuesday that the Memorial Maniacs — the Vanderbilt student section for basketball games — are returning, and I ... frankly was not aware that they had ever left? If they had, what the hell were they thinking and why does it feel like this is the kind of thing that leads to Kentucky games at Memorial Gym being like 75% opposing fans?

Clark Lea held his weekly press conference yesterday. I’m not going to bother with a recap; the highlights are that Darren Agu is returning this Saturday, but Christian James is still out, and now Brayden Bapst is out after being involved in a serious car accident last Friday.

All times Central.

7:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Canada v. Slovenia (ESPN+)

12:00 PM: MLB: Twins at Guardians or Brewers at Pirates (MLB Network)

3:00 PM: MLB: Phillies at Padres or Rockies at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Braves or Red Sox at Rays (MLB Network)

6:05 PM: MLB: Mets at Nationals (ESPN+)

3:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: Italy v. Latvia (ESPN+)

MLB: Twins 8, Guardians 3 ... Brewers 7, Pirates 3 ... Rays 8, Red Sox 6 ... Marlins 6, Dodgers 3 ... Reds 7, Mariners 6 ... Yankees 5, Tigers 1 ... Mets 11, Nationals 5 ... Cardinals 10, Braves 6 ... Royals 7, White Sox 6 ... Cubs 11, Giants 8 ... Astros 14, Rangers 1 ... Orioles 5, Angels 4 ... Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 2 ... Blue Jays 7, A’s 1 ... Padres 8, Phillies 0.

FIBA World Cup: United States 100, Italy 63 ... Germany 81, Latvia 79.