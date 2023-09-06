2023 Staff Pick’em Week 2

Week 1 was slightly better overall than Week 0. The Commentariat rebounded to 7-5, which I also matched. Tom and Andrew were even at 6-6. CDA and Cole limped to 4-8. Overall, the staff was 27-33.
It was the week of the lone rangers. Going solo, I was 2-1. Tom was 3-1 in the same situations. I missed it in the Week 1 setup, but Andrew also had a time going against the other 4 by himself, which was a win. I guess one person going against the grain probably means they know something since that single person was 6-2.
The majority only got 5 of the 12 games right.
On to this week, there are 11 games on the slate since 5 teams face FCS opponents while Texas and Alabama square off. No game is unanimous, but 4 games have 4 staffers in agreement.
The Rules
- Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too.
- The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now.
- The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.
The Standings
|WRITER
|SEASON
|WEEK 1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Tom
|10
|9
|6
|6
|Patrick
|10
|9
|7
|5
|VU 04
|9
|10
|6
|6
|Commentariat
|9
|10
|7
|5
|CDA
|7
|12
|4
|8
|Cole
|6
|13
|4
|8
The Picks
|GAME
|DotP
|Cole
|Tom
|VU04
|CDA
|Vanderbilt (+10.5)
@
Wake Forest
|Auburn (-6)
@
Cal
|Ball State (+43)
@
Georgia
|Ole Miss (-7)
@
Tulane
|Texas A&M (-4)
@
Miami
|Kent State (+37.5)
@
Arkansas
|Texas (+7)
@
Alabama
|MTSU (+21)
@
Missouri
|Arizona (+10)
@
Mississippi State
|SMU (+16.5)
@
Oklahoma
|Iowa (-4)
@
Iowa State
