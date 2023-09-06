2023 Staff Pick’em Week 2

Week 1 was slightly better overall than Week 0. The Commentariat rebounded to 7-5, which I also matched. Tom and Andrew were even at 6-6. CDA and Cole limped to 4-8. Overall, the staff was 27-33.

It was the week of the lone rangers. Going solo, I was 2-1. Tom was 3-1 in the same situations. I missed it in the Week 1 setup, but Andrew also had a time going against the other 4 by himself, which was a win. I guess one person going against the grain probably means they know something since that single person was 6-2.

The majority only got 5 of the 12 games right.

On to this week, there are 11 games on the slate since 5 teams face FCS opponents while Texas and Alabama square off. No game is unanimous, but 4 games have 4 staffers in agreement.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 1 W L W L Tom 10 9 6 6 Patrick 10 9 7 5 VU 04 9 10 6 6 Commentariat 9 10 7 5 CDA 7 12 4 8 Cole 6 13 4 8

The Picks