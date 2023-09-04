Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt soccer remained undefeated on Sunday, scoring two goals in the second half to draw Northwestern 3-3. Goals came from Addie Porter in the 13th minute, Courtney Jones in the 49th, and Ella Eggleston in the 84th. Vanderbilt will have two more tune-ups this week before opening SEC play on September 15. Game story from the Hustler.

Women’s golf shot 5-under par in Sunday’s final round at the Carmel Cup to finish in fourth place. Sophomore Tillie Claggett shot under par in all three rounds and finished in a tie for ninth place.

Gordon Sargent went 4-0 over the weekend as part of the Walker Cup-winning United States team.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:00 PM: MLB: Giants at Cubs or Red Sox at Rays (MLB Network)

4:30 PM: MLB: Astros at Rangers (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Phillies at Padres or Brewers at Pirates (MLB Network)

7:00 PM: College football: Clemson at Duke (ESPN)

8:38 PM: MLB: Orioles at Angels (FS1)

3:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: Lithuania v. Serbia (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Florida State 45, LSU 24.

MLB: Cubs 15, Reds 7 ... Phillies 4, Brewers 2 ... Marlins 6, Nationals 4 ... Mets 6, Mariners 3 ... Red Sox 7, Royals 3 ... Tigers 3, White Sox 2 ... Cardinals 6, Pirates 4 ... Rangers 6, Twins 5 ... Blue Jays 7, Rockies 5 ... A’s 10, Angels 6 ... Dodgers 3, Braves 1 ... Orioles 8, Diamondbacks 5 ... Rays 6, Guardians 2 ... Padres 4, Giants 0 ... Yankees 6, Astros 1.

FIBA World Cup: Serbia 112, Dominican Republic 79 ... Lithuania 110, United States 104 ... Canada 88, Spain 85.