Good morning.

Vanderbilt soccer is back in action today, hosting Northwestern at 1:00 PM CT at the Vanderbilt Soccer and Lacrosse Complex. Vanderbilt is 3-0-2 on the season and has conceded just two goals through five matches.

Football pulled away in the second half to beat Alabama A&M 47-13. I’ll have more thoughts in the Statistical later today, and you’ll also get the chance to fire away your mailbag questions.

Women’s golf concludes the Carmel Cup today after ending the day Saturday in fifth place at the event.

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central.

12:05 PM: MLB: Phillies at Brewers (Peacock)

12:30 PM: MLB: Mariners at Mets or Marlins at Nationals (MLB Network)

3:10 PM: MLB: Orioles at Diamondbacks (ESPN+)

3:30 PM: MLB: Braves at Dodgers or Giants at Padres (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Astros (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Tennessee 49, Virginia 13 ... Kentucky 44, Ball State 14 ... Arkansas 56, Western Carolina 13 ... Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 ... Auburn 59, UMass 14 ... Mississippi State 48, SE Louisiana 7 ... Georgia 48, UT-Martin 7 ... Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10 ... Alabama 56, Middle Tennessee 7 ... North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17.

MLB: Marlins 11, Nationals 5 ... A’s 2, Angels 1 ... Guardians 7, Rays 6 ... Reds 2, Cubs 1 ... Red Sox 9, Royals 5 ... Tigers 10, White Sox 0 ... Yankees 5, Astros 4 ... Mariners 8, Mets 7 ... Twins 9, Rangers 7 ... Brewers 7, Phillies 5 ... Pirates 7, Cardinals 6 ... Orioles 7, Diamondbacks 3 ... Rockies 8, Blue Jays 7 ... Padres 6, Giants 1 ... Braves 4, Dodgers 2.

FIBA World Cup: Japan 80, Cape Verde 71 ... Philippines 96, China 75 ... Mexico 93, Jordan 80 ... Lebanon 81, Iran 73 ... Australia 100, Georgia 84 ... Italy 73, Puerto Rico 57 ... Montenegro 73, Greece 69 ... Latvia 104, Brazil 84 ... Germany 100, Slovenia 71.