Trade show travel this week completely nuked my normal routine and ability to do basically anything. The short and quick is that Vanderbilt is at Georgia tonight. The match is being streamed on SECN+ and has kicked off at 5:05 PM.

The Bulldogs are 5-2-3 (1-1-1). Their SEC results so far are draw at Alabama, loss against LSU, and win at Missouri. They are a defense-first group with 18 goals scored and 9 allowed in the 10 contests this season.