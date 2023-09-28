Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

The SEC Network made an... interesting choice for the analyst on Saturday’s Missouri-Vanderbilt broadcast.

Former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason will be on the call for the Vanderbilt Vs Mizzou game, per the game notes. — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) September 26, 2023

Look, I don’t really have anything against Mason, but I’m sure having him broadcast a game between his former school and the school that embarrassed him in his final game (don’t mention who the kicker was in that game don’t mention who the kicker was in that game) is uh, certainly a choice.

(But one thing the Tennessean pointed out this morning, in a paywalled article, is that Lea’s team is more heavy on Nashville-area players than Mason’s ever was.)

Men’s golf took second place at the SEC Match Play, losing 3-2 to Auburn in yesterday’s championship match. Women’s basketball announced its TV schedule for the season.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:00 PM: MLB: Diamondbacks at White Sox or A’s at Twins (MLB Network)

4:00 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Brewers (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Cubs at Braves or Marlins at Mets (MLB Network)

6:30 PM: NCAA Football: Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports Network)

6:30 PM: NCAA Football: Temple at Tulsa (ESPN)

7:00 PM: NCAA Football: Jacksonville State at Sam Houston (ESPNU)

7:15 PM: NFL: Lions at Packers (Prime Video)

Scoreboard

MLB: Diamondbacks 3, White Sox 0 ... Mets 11, Marlins 2 (Game 1) ... Guardians 4, Reds 3 ... Rays 5, Red Sox 0 ... Orioles 5, Nationals 1 ... Phillies 7, Pirates 6 ... Yankees 6, Blue Jays 0 ... Braves 6, Cubs 5 ... Marlins 4, Mets 2 (Game 2) ... Twins 6, A’s 4 ... Brewers 3, Cardinals 2 ... Dodgers 8, Rockies 2 ... Rangers 5, Angels 0 ... Astros 8, Mariners 3 ... Padres 5, Giants 2.