2023 Staff Pick’em Week 5

Week 4 was pretty boring. Everyone, except Tom, was within 2 games of even. VU 04, CDA, and myself all tied for the best weekend at 6-5. Cole and the Commentariate were at 5-6 while Tom brought up the rear at 3-8.
The Week 5 slate includes all 14 teams in action against another SEC team. We are split 3-2 on every game except Georgia-Auburn where Tom thinks the Tigers have a chance to stay within 14.5 and Utah-Oregon State. The spread is only 3 points for that game though.
The Rules
- Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too.
- The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now.
- The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.
The Standings
|WRITER
|SEASON
|WEEK 4
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Patrick
|27
|27
|6
|5
|Tom
|26
|28
|3
|8
|VU 04
|25
|29
|6
|5
|Commentariat
|25
|29
|5
|6
|CDA
|24
|30
|6
|5
|Cole
|23
|31
|5
|6
The Picks
|GAME
|DotP
|Cole
|Tom
|VU04
|CDA
|Missouri (-13.5)
@
Vanderbilt
|Georgia (-14.5)
@
Auburn
|Florida (+2.5)
@
Kentucky
|Texas A&M (-7)
@
Arkansas
|LSU (-2.5)
@
Ole Miss
|South Carolina (-13)
@
Tennessee
|Alabama (-14.5)
@
Mississippi State
|Memphis (+7)
@
Missouri
|Iowa State (+20)
@
Oklahoma
|Kansas (+!7)
@
Texas
|Utah (+3)
@
Oregon
