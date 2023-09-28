2023 Staff Pick’em Week 5

Week 4 was pretty boring. Everyone, except Tom, was within 2 games of even. VU 04, CDA, and myself all tied for the best weekend at 6-5. Cole and the Commentariate were at 5-6 while Tom brought up the rear at 3-8.

The Week 5 slate includes all 14 teams in action against another SEC team. We are split 3-2 on every game except Georgia-Auburn where Tom thinks the Tigers have a chance to stay within 14.5 and Utah-Oregon State. The spread is only 3 points for that game though.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 4 W L W L Patrick 27 27 6 5 Tom 26 28 3 8 VU 04 25 29 6 5 Commentariat 25 29 5 6 CDA 24 30 6 5 Cole 23 31 5 6

