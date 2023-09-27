Good morning.

Starting off with something that has nothing to do with Vanderbilt, but that is interesting to me anyway.

"There's gonna be another massive shift and I think UCLA & Utah will play again... It's going to be a few years but with the changes on the horizon , at some point, it'll be back together again."



Week Five Kyle Whittingham Press Conference #GoUtes https://t.co/j5rnraewzJ — Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) September 25, 2023

Because, yeah. As much as people want to talk about the inevitability of the College Football Super League, let’s just say that the thing driving the entirety of realignment — television money — is about to go away. We have already reached Peak TV Contract, because the people running the television networks have never quite figured out how to properly monetize the screen when you stream something on ESPN+ that says “your event is in a commercial break.” Perhaps they could run commercials on that?

But the logistics of an 18-team coast-to-coast conference — which the Big Ten and ACC are going to be starting next year — are going to be extremely difficult to pull off, and they’re simply not going to be worth it if not for the massive TV contracts. UCLA being in a conference with Rutgers and Utah being in a conference with UCF will, I would bet, fairly quickly become untenable.

In Vanderbilt news, men’s golf advanced to the championship of the SEC Match Play. Matthew Hayball is the Punter of the Week. Vanderbilt found Tommy McClelland’s replacement.

Replay of Clark Lea’s press conference yesterday. He’s noncommittal about whether AJ Swann is going to play on Saturday, which isn’t a good sign. (Or is it a good sign that they’re going to let him heal up instead of whatever the hell Saturday was?)

