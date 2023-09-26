Good morning.

ESPN announced the schedule for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge — and to go off on a tangent, I actually like that we’re moving away from (a) a conference challenge that four SEC teams annually had to sit out because of an uneven number of teams and (b) a conference challenge that for some reason was in the middle of conference play. Other than that, I don’t like the reasons why we’re doing this (spoiler: because ESPN had to dump the ACC/Big Ten Challenge because the Big Ten signed a new television deal that deliberately left ESPN out) and I don’t particularly like that they stuck the men’s team with Boston College. That game will be November 29 at 8:15 PM CT on the SEC Network. The women’s team, meanwhile, plays at NC State on the same night at 6:15 PM CT on the ACC Network.

Gordon Sargent leads stroke play at the SEC Match Play after 36 holes.

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield apparently wants to play Vanderbilt in Nashville, but only if we agree to play them at Nissan Stadium. After we got Virginia Tech to agree to move the Derek Mason-era scheduled game away from there, I think we’re done playing there and especially done playing there in order to accommodate visiting fans.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

2:00 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Rockies (MLB Network)

6:20 PM: MLB: Cubs at Braves (TBS)

8:30 PM: MLB: Rangers at Angels or Padres at Giants (MLB Network)

9:05 PM: MLB: Astros at Mariners (TBS)

Scoreboard

NFL: Eagles 25, Buccaneers 11 ... Bengals 19, Rams 16.

MLB: Yankees 6, Diamondbacks 4 ... Rangers 5, Angels 1 ... Astros 5, Mariners 1 ... Giants 2, Padres 1.