Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt women’s golf won the Mason Rudolph Championship on Sunday after shooting 6-under par on the final day to overtake Auburn, which went into the final round with the lead. This is the Commodores’ first win at their home tournament since 2018.

Soccer dropped its second SEC match in three tries, losing 1-0 to Alabama on Sunday. Both losses have come against top-ten teams. They visit Georgia on Friday.

Women’s tennis swept eight matches on the final day of the June Stewart Invitational. Men’s tennis notched four singles wins against Penn.

Men’s golf opens the three-day SEC Match Play at the Country Club of Birmingham.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:15 PM: NFL: Eagles at Buccaneers (ABC)

7:15 PM: NFL: Rams at Bengals (ESPN)

8:45 PM: MLB: Padres at Giants (FS1)

Scoreboard

NFL: Browns 27, Titans 3 ... Lions 20, Falcons 6 ... Packers 18, Saints 17 ... Dolphins 70, Broncos 20 ... Chargers 28, Vikings 24 ... Patriots 15, Jets 10 ... Bills 37, Commanders 3 ... Texans 37, Jaguars 17 ... Colts 22, Ravens 19 ... Seahawks 37, Panthers 27 ... Chiefs 41, Bears 10 ... Cardinals 28, Cowboys 16 ... Steelers 23, Raiders 18.

MLB: Blue Jays 9, Rays 5 ... Diamondbacks 7, Yankees 1 ... Nationals 3, Braves 2 (Game 1) ... White Sox 3, Red Sox 2 ... Orioles 5, Guardians 1 ... Marlins 6, Brewers 1 ... Reds 4, Pirates 2 ... Twins 9, Angels 3 ... Royals 6, Astros 5 ... Cubs 4, Rockies 3 ... Rangers 9, Mariners 8 ... Tigers 2, A’s 0 ... Padres 12, Cardinals 2 ... Phillies 5, Mets 2 ... Braves 8, Nationals 5 (Game 2) ... Dodgers 3, Giants 2.

SEC Soccer: Kentucky 1-1 Florida ... Auburn 0-0 Ole Miss ... Arkansas 1-0 Texas A&M ... Georgia 2-1 Missouri ... Tennessee 1-1 South Carolina ... Mississippi State 1-2 LSU.