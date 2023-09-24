Good morning.

Well, that sucked. Vanderbilt football dropped its SEC opener 45-28 to Kentucky, with AJ Swann throwing two pick sixes to the same guy. Bowling season starts October 20. Hail Pinman.

Soccer goes on the road to take on a top-10 Alabama team tonight at 6 PM CT. The Commodores picked up their first SEC win on Thursday by beating Ole Miss. Tonight’s game is streaming on SEC Network+.

Women’s golf finished the second day of the Mason Rudolph Championship in second place, two shots behind Auburn. The final round is today.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: MLB: Blue Jays at Rays or Mets at Phillies (MLB Network)

12:00 PM: NFL: Regional coverage (FOX/CBS)

12:35 PM: MLB: Diamondbacks at Yankees (ESPN+)

3:00 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Padres or Tigers at A’s (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Giants at Dodgers (ESPN)

7:20 PM: NFL: Steelers at Raiders (NBC)

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10 ... Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10 ... Tennessee 45, UTSA 14 ... LSU 34, Arkansas 31 ... Florida 22, Charlotte 7 ... Georgia 49, UAB 21 ... South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30 ... Missouri 34, Memphis 27.

MLB: Angels 1, Twins 0 ... Cubs 6, Rockies 3 ... Phillies 7, Mets 5 ... A’s 4, Tigers 1 ... White Sox 1, Red Sox 0 ... Marlins 5, Brewers 4 ... Rays 7, Blue Jays 6 ... Orioles 2, Guardians 1 ... Pirates 13, Reds 12 ... Rangers 2, Mariners 0 ... Royals 3, Astros 2 ... Cardinals 5, Padres 2 ... Dodgers 7, Giants 0.