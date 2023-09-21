Bad Gambling Advice: Week 4

Last week: 6-6 ATS, 7-5 totals; Season to date: 18-15 ATS, 18-15 totals

36-30 on the season is beating the vig, but you saw last week the mediocrity that makes this column. 13-11 on picks? Cool, still beating the vig.

You know this is going to change this week. Let’s go.

Auburn at Texas A&M (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): It has been said that Texas A&M will find the money, somewhere (the couch cushions, perhaps) to get out of Jimbo Fisher’s contract if things go sideways this season. My prediction: that anxiety will get worse this week. I do not think Auburn is that great. Good enough to beat Texas A&M? Sure.

Score prediction: Auburn 31, Texas A&M 27

Picks: Auburn +8, Over 52

Kentucky at Vanderbilt (11:00 AM CT, SEC Network): Look, I’m not as down on the team after last week as some of you are. I’m picking them against the spread, but am I going to pick them to win outright?

Score prediction: Find out in Saturday Predictions!

Picks: Vanderbilt +14, Over 51.5

Oklahoma at Cincinnati (11:00 AM CT, FOX): Yes, of course it’s funny that the Big 12 is making Oklahoma go to Cincinnati. No, you should not pick a trash Cincinnati team.

Score prediction: Oklahoma 45, Cincinnati 14

Picks: Oklahoma -14, Over 57

Ole Miss at Alabama (2:30 PM CT, CBS): Look, we’ve all noticed that Alabama doesn’t really have a quarterback. Lane Kiffin seems to have noticed that Kevin Steele is not actually calling the plays on Alabama’s defense. I think I know who I like here.

Score prediction: Ole Miss 31, Alabama 28

Picks: Ole Miss +6.5, Over 56

UTSA at Tennessee (3:00 PM CT, SEC Network): You thought Texas would fight Tennessee to claim the title of the real UT once the Longhorns join the SEC, but no, UTSA is here to fight for that title as well. Anyone else notice that Tennessee’s offense is meh?

Score prediction: Tennessee 28, UTSA 14

Picks: UTSA +21.5, Under 59

Arkansas at LSU (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): LSU has played the last two weeks as though they are extremely angry about getting pantsed by Florida State, while Arkansas... lost to BYU last week.

Score prediction: LSU 42, Arkansas 17

Picks: LSU -18, Over 55.5

Charlotte at Florida (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): I didn’t think much of Florida coming into the season, but then they went out and beat Tennessee. Charlotte, meanwhile, sucks.

Score prediction: Florida 38, Charlotte 7

Picks: Florida -28, Under 49

UAB at Georgia (6:30 PM CT, ESPN2): While Georgia has played down to their competition every week, let’s just say that the Trent Dilfer Experience at UAB is not going well and is going to continue not going well.

Score prediction: Georgia 49, UAB 0

Picks: Georgia -42, Under 55

Memphis vs. Missouri (6:30 PM CT, ESPNU, in St. Louis): Look, I normally hate neutral-site games, but Memphis and Missouri playing in St. Louis... actually kind of makes sense? Anyway, somehow, both of these teams are 3-0. I still don’t completely believe in Missouri, but I think they win here.

Score prediction: Missouri 27, Memphis 17

Picks: Missouri -6.5, Under 51.5

Mississippi State at South Carolina (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network): I kind of think Mississippi State sucks and this is not going to go well for them.

Score prediction: South Carolina 28, Mississippi State 10

Picks: South Carolina -6.5, Under 48

Texas at Baylor (6:30 PM CT, ABC): The fun part of Texas this year is that their defense is apparently great, while the offense is... just good enough. That’s probably more than enough to beat this Baylor team, though.

Score prediction: Texas 38, Baylor 10

Picks: Texas -14.5, Under 48.5