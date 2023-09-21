Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt soccer dropped its first match of the season against South Carolina last Friday; in their first game back after that, they host Ole Miss tonight at 6 PM CT on the SEC Network. Ole Miss comes in with a 5-2-1 record and beat LSU 1-0 in its SEC opener.

Also: lol, lmao.

.@rollingstone reports that 95% of NFTs are worth nothing today — “a spectacular crash for assets that reached a trading volume of $17b” in 2021.” around 4 out of every 5 collections remains unsold.https://t.co/qyo8oyHVSE — alexandra j. roberts (@lexlanham) September 21, 2023

Not really related to sports at all, but I find it extremely humorous how many people fell for this obvious scam. The artwork wasn’t even good! People thought this was an investment! (But I guess if you paid for them with cryptocurrency, well, that was going to be worthless, too.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: MLB: Brewers at Cardinals or Angels at Rays (MLB Network)

6:15 PM: MLB: Orioles at Guardians or Mets at Phillies (FOX)

6:30 PM: College football: Georgia State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN)

7:15 PM: NFL: Giants at 49ers (Prime Video)

9:00 PM: MLB: Giants at Dodgers (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Phillies 6, Braves 5 ... Twins 5, Reds 3 ... Nationals 13, White Sox 3 ... Rangers 15, Red Sox 5 ... Astros 2, Orioles 1 ... Royals 6, Guardians 2 ... Mariners 6, A’s 3 ... Diamondbacks 7, Giants 1 ... Padres 3, Rockies 2 ... Angels 8, Rays 3 ... Mets 8, Marlins 3 ... Blue Jays 6, Yankees 1 ... Pirates 13, Cubs 7 ... Brewers 8, Cardinals 2 ... Tigers 4, Dodgers 2.