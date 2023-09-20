2023 Staff Pick’em Week 4

The most important development this past weekend was Cole managing to not be alone in last place thanks to a 7-6 record. I edged him out at 8-5 for the best performance while the Commentariat tied with Cole. Tom kept the overall lead by going 6-7. Andrew and CDA were 4-9. Overall, the staffers went 29-36.
The problems started in Las Vegas but also included blanks by all, including the public vote, for Kansas State-Missouri and Alabama-USF. I was the only person to correctly take Texas A&M in a blowout of ULM. The minority were also right about Tennessee-Florida and Wyoming-Texas. We did nail Oklahoma-Tulsa, and only Tom missed on North Carolina-Minnesota.
Week 4 has a disturbingly high level of agreement. Memphis-Missouri, Mississippi State-South Carolina, Oklahoma-Cincinnati, and Texas-Baylor are all unanimous. That is one-third of the 12-game slate. Auburn-Texas A&M and Ohio State-Notre Dame only have 1 dissenter. My gut reaction is that this is not going to go well. Vegas must have activated all of the sucker bets.
The Rules
- Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too.
- The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now.
- The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.
The Standings
|WRITER
|SEASON
|WEEK 3
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Tom
|23
|20
|6
|7
|Patrick
|21
|22
|8
|5
|Commentariat
|20
|23
|7
|6
|VU 04
|19
|24
|4
|9
|Cole
|18
|25
|7
|6
|CDA
|18
|25
|4
|9
The Picks
|GAME
|DotP
|Cole
|Tom
|VU04
|CDA
|Kentucky (-14)
@
Vanderbilt
|Auburn (+7.5)
@
Texas A&M
|Ole Miss (+7)
@
Alabama
|UTSA (+20.5)
@
Tennessee
|Arkansas (+17)
@
LSU
|Charlotte (+28)
@
Florida
|UAB (+41.5)
@
Georgia
|Memphis (+7)
@
Missouri
|Mississippi State (+6)
@
South Carolina
|Oklahoma (-14.5)
@
Cincinnati
|Texas (-14.5)
@
Baylor
|Ohio State (-3.5)
@
Notre Dame
Loading comments...