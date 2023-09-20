2023 Staff Pick’em Week 4

The most important development this past weekend was Cole managing to not be alone in last place thanks to a 7-6 record. I edged him out at 8-5 for the best performance while the Commentariat tied with Cole. Tom kept the overall lead by going 6-7. Andrew and CDA were 4-9. Overall, the staffers went 29-36.

The problems started in Las Vegas but also included blanks by all, including the public vote, for Kansas State-Missouri and Alabama-USF. I was the only person to correctly take Texas A&M in a blowout of ULM. The minority were also right about Tennessee-Florida and Wyoming-Texas. We did nail Oklahoma-Tulsa, and only Tom missed on North Carolina-Minnesota.

Week 4 has a disturbingly high level of agreement. Memphis-Missouri, Mississippi State-South Carolina, Oklahoma-Cincinnati, and Texas-Baylor are all unanimous. That is one-third of the 12-game slate. Auburn-Texas A&M and Ohio State-Notre Dame only have 1 dissenter. My gut reaction is that this is not going to go well. Vegas must have activated all of the sucker bets.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 3 W L W L Tom 23 20 6 7 Patrick 21 22 8 5 Commentariat 20 23 7 6 VU 04 19 24 4 9 Cole 18 25 7 6 CDA 18 25 4 9

The Picks