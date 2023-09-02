0-0

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

NR (SP+) September 2, 2023

6:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network+

Radio: 102.5 The Game(Affiliates)

1-0

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

76 (SP+)

After needing to hold off a late charge to beat Hawaii in its season opener, Vanderbilt hosts the first of two sets of Bulldogs to come to FirstBank Stadium this season. (Vanderbilt will also host two different teams called the Tigers, and play two different sets of Rebels, both on the road. Very weird, but unfortunately there is only one Demon Deacons on the schedule.)

This set of Bulldogs will be by far the easier one. Alabama A&M is an FCS team that went 4-7 last season and shouldn’t present too much of a challenge for Vanderbilt. If they do, well, we might have problems. (I mean, we’re Anchor of Gold posters and commenters, so we already have problems.)

Have fun, expect to win.