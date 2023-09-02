Saturday College Football Schedule and Open Thread

Saturday of Week 1 is here, and while I like that the silly neutral-site games are less and less of a feature of opening weekend... well, it also means that the actual schedule on opening weekend kind of sucks.

But hey, football’s back.

11:00 AM CT

Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville) (ABC)

Colorado at TCU (FOX)

Arkansas State at Oklahoma (ESPN)

Utah State at Iowa (FS1)

Bowling Green at Liberty (CBS Sports)

Louisiana Tech at SMU (ESPNU)

Ball State at Kentucky (SEC Network)

Fresno State at Purdue (BTN)

Northern Illinois at Boston College (ACC Network)

East Carolina at Michigan (Peacock)

Long Island at Ohio (ESPN+)

12:00 PM CT

Western Carolina at Arkansas (SEC Network+)

Robert Morris at Air Force (MW Video)

Maryville at Sewanee (stream)

12:30 PM CT

Cumberland at Webber International (stream)

1:00 PM CT

Mercer at Ole Miss (SEC Network+)

East Tennessee State at Jacksonville State (ESPN+)

Northern Iowa at Iowa State (ESPN+)

Akron at Temple (ESPN+)

Rhodes at Westminster (stream)

2:00 PM CT

Portland State at Oregon (Pac-12 Network)

2:30 PM CT

Ohio State at Indiana (CBS)

Boise State at Washington (ABC)

Rice at Texas (FOX)

Tennessee State at Notre Dame (NBC)

UMass at Auburn (ESPN)

Buffalo at Wisconsin (FS1)

South Florida at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)

Towson at Maryland (BTN)

Wofford at Pittsburgh (ACC Network)

Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati (ESPN+)

Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

3:00 PM CT

SE Louisiana at Mississippi State (SEC Network)

California at North Texas (ESPNU)

Colgate at Syracuse (ESPN+)

Bryant at UNLV (MW Video)

5:00 PM CT

UT-Martin at Georgia (SEC Network+)

South Carolina State at Charlotte (ESPN+)

Monmouth at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+)

The Citadel at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

Bucknell at James Madison (ESPN+)

Albany at Marshall (ESPN+)

5:30 PM CT

Nevada at USC (Pac-12 Network)

Maine at Florida International (ESPN+)

6:00 PM CT

New Mexico at Texas A&M (ESPN)

UTSA at Houston (FS1)

Army at UL Monroe (NFL Network)

Washington State at Colorado State (CBS Sports)

Southeast Missouri State at Kansas State (ESPN+)

Texas State at Baylor (ESPN+)

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

Bethune-Cookman at Memphis (ESPN+)

Alcorn State at Southern Miss (ESPN+)

Stephen F. Austin at Troy (ESPN+)

Chattanooga at North Alabama (ESPN+)

Austin Peay at Southern Illinois (ESPN+)

6:30 PM CT

West Virginia at Penn State (NBC)

North Carolina vs. South Carolina (in Charlotte) (ABC)

Texas Tech at Wyoming (CBS)

Middle Tennessee at Alabama (SEC Network)

Toledo at Illinois (BTN)

7:00 PM CT

South Alabama at Tulane (ESPNU)

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

7:30 PM CT

Northwestern State at Louisiana (ESPN+)

8:00 PM CT

Western Illinois at New Mexico State (ESPN+)

Incarnate Word at UTEP (ESPN+)

9:00 PM CT

Northern Arizona at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)

9:15 PM CT

Sam Houston at BYU (FS1)

9:30 PM CT