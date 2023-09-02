Saturday College Football Schedule and Open Thread

Saturday of Week 1 is here, and while I like that the silly neutral-site games are less and less of a feature of opening weekend... well, it also means that the actual schedule on opening weekend kind of sucks.
But hey, football’s back.
11:00 AM CT
- Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville) (ABC)
- Colorado at TCU (FOX)
- Arkansas State at Oklahoma (ESPN)
- Utah State at Iowa (FS1)
- Bowling Green at Liberty (CBS Sports)
- Louisiana Tech at SMU (ESPNU)
- Ball State at Kentucky (SEC Network)
- Fresno State at Purdue (BTN)
- Northern Illinois at Boston College (ACC Network)
- East Carolina at Michigan (Peacock)
- Long Island at Ohio (ESPN+)
12:00 PM CT
- Western Carolina at Arkansas (SEC Network+)
- Robert Morris at Air Force (MW Video)
- Maryville at Sewanee (stream)
12:30 PM CT
- Cumberland at Webber International (stream)
1:00 PM CT
- Mercer at Ole Miss (SEC Network+)
- East Tennessee State at Jacksonville State (ESPN+)
- Northern Iowa at Iowa State (ESPN+)
- Akron at Temple (ESPN+)
- Rhodes at Westminster (stream)
2:00 PM CT
- Portland State at Oregon (Pac-12 Network)
2:30 PM CT
- Ohio State at Indiana (CBS)
- Boise State at Washington (ABC)
- Rice at Texas (FOX)
- Tennessee State at Notre Dame (NBC)
- UMass at Auburn (ESPN)
- Buffalo at Wisconsin (FS1)
- South Florida at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)
- Towson at Maryland (BTN)
- Wofford at Pittsburgh (ACC Network)
- Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati (ESPN+)
- Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
3:00 PM CT
- SE Louisiana at Mississippi State (SEC Network)
- California at North Texas (ESPNU)
- Colgate at Syracuse (ESPN+)
- Bryant at UNLV (MW Video)
5:00 PM CT
- UT-Martin at Georgia (SEC Network+)
- South Carolina State at Charlotte (ESPN+)
- Monmouth at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+)
- The Citadel at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)
- Bucknell at James Madison (ESPN+)
- Albany at Marshall (ESPN+)
5:30 PM CT
- Nevada at USC (Pac-12 Network)
- Maine at Florida International (ESPN+)
6:00 PM CT
- New Mexico at Texas A&M (ESPN)
- UTSA at Houston (FS1)
- Army at UL Monroe (NFL Network)
- Washington State at Colorado State (CBS Sports)
- Southeast Missouri State at Kansas State (ESPN+)
- Texas State at Baylor (ESPN+)
- Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State (ESPN+)
- Bethune-Cookman at Memphis (ESPN+)
- Alcorn State at Southern Miss (ESPN+)
- Stephen F. Austin at Troy (ESPN+)
- Chattanooga at North Alabama (ESPN+)
- Austin Peay at Southern Illinois (ESPN+)
6:30 PM CT
- West Virginia at Penn State (NBC)
- North Carolina vs. South Carolina (in Charlotte) (ABC)
- Texas Tech at Wyoming (CBS)
- Middle Tennessee at Alabama (SEC Network)
- Toledo at Illinois (BTN)
7:00 PM CT
- South Alabama at Tulane (ESPNU)
- Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)
7:30 PM CT
- Northwestern State at Louisiana (ESPN+)
8:00 PM CT
- Western Illinois at New Mexico State (ESPN+)
- Incarnate Word at UTEP (ESPN+)
9:00 PM CT
- Northern Arizona at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)
9:15 PM CT
- Sam Houston at BYU (FS1)
9:30 PM CT
- Coastal Carolina at UCLA (ESPN)
- Idaho State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
