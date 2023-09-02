 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday College Football Schedule and Open Thread

Day 3 of the 5-day opening weekend.

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Football: Colorado at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday of Week 1 is here, and while I like that the silly neutral-site games are less and less of a feature of opening weekend... well, it also means that the actual schedule on opening weekend kind of sucks.

But hey, football’s back.

11:00 AM CT

  • Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville) (ABC)
  • Colorado at TCU (FOX)
  • Arkansas State at Oklahoma (ESPN)
  • Utah State at Iowa (FS1)
  • Bowling Green at Liberty (CBS Sports)
  • Louisiana Tech at SMU (ESPNU)
  • Ball State at Kentucky (SEC Network)
  • Fresno State at Purdue (BTN)
  • Northern Illinois at Boston College (ACC Network)
  • East Carolina at Michigan (Peacock)
  • Long Island at Ohio (ESPN+)

12:00 PM CT

  • Western Carolina at Arkansas (SEC Network+)
  • Robert Morris at Air Force (MW Video)
  • Maryville at Sewanee (stream)

12:30 PM CT

  • Cumberland at Webber International (stream)

1:00 PM CT

  • Mercer at Ole Miss (SEC Network+)
  • East Tennessee State at Jacksonville State (ESPN+)
  • Northern Iowa at Iowa State (ESPN+)
  • Akron at Temple (ESPN+)
  • Rhodes at Westminster (stream)

2:00 PM CT

  • Portland State at Oregon (Pac-12 Network)

2:30 PM CT

  • Ohio State at Indiana (CBS)
  • Boise State at Washington (ABC)
  • Rice at Texas (FOX)
  • Tennessee State at Notre Dame (NBC)
  • UMass at Auburn (ESPN)
  • Buffalo at Wisconsin (FS1)
  • South Florida at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)
  • Towson at Maryland (BTN)
  • Wofford at Pittsburgh (ACC Network)
  • Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati (ESPN+)
  • Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

3:00 PM CT

  • SE Louisiana at Mississippi State (SEC Network)
  • California at North Texas (ESPNU)
  • Colgate at Syracuse (ESPN+)
  • Bryant at UNLV (MW Video)

5:00 PM CT

  • UT-Martin at Georgia (SEC Network+)
  • South Carolina State at Charlotte (ESPN+)
  • Monmouth at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+)
  • The Citadel at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)
  • Bucknell at James Madison (ESPN+)
  • Albany at Marshall (ESPN+)

5:30 PM CT

  • Nevada at USC (Pac-12 Network)
  • Maine at Florida International (ESPN+)

6:00 PM CT

  • New Mexico at Texas A&M (ESPN)
  • UTSA at Houston (FS1)
  • Army at UL Monroe (NFL Network)
  • Washington State at Colorado State (CBS Sports)
  • Southeast Missouri State at Kansas State (ESPN+)
  • Texas State at Baylor (ESPN+)
  • Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State (ESPN+)
  • Bethune-Cookman at Memphis (ESPN+)
  • Alcorn State at Southern Miss (ESPN+)
  • Stephen F. Austin at Troy (ESPN+)
  • Chattanooga at North Alabama (ESPN+)
  • Austin Peay at Southern Illinois (ESPN+)

6:30 PM CT

  • West Virginia at Penn State (NBC)
  • North Carolina vs. South Carolina (in Charlotte) (ABC)
  • Texas Tech at Wyoming (CBS)
  • Middle Tennessee at Alabama (SEC Network)
  • Toledo at Illinois (BTN)

7:00 PM CT

  • South Alabama at Tulane (ESPNU)
  • Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

7:30 PM CT

  • Northwestern State at Louisiana (ESPN+)

8:00 PM CT

  • Western Illinois at New Mexico State (ESPN+)
  • Incarnate Word at UTEP (ESPN+)

9:00 PM CT

  • Northern Arizona at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)

9:15 PM CT

  • Sam Houston at BYU (FS1)

9:30 PM CT

  • Coastal Carolina at UCLA (ESPN)
  • Idaho State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

