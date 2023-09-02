Good morning.

(Ed. note: RIP to the legend.)

Vanderbilt football hosts Alabama A&M tonight at 6:00 PM CT. Vanderbilt is 1-0 on the season after last week’s 35-28 win over Hawaii (which lost 37-24 to Stanford last night, by the way, and I’m not sure if that score should make you feel better or worse); Alabama A&M is playing its season opener.

Nashville Post: Commodores looking to gain traction in run game against Alabama A&M

Hustler: Three matchups to watch: Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M

Women’s golf finished Friday in a tie for third at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach, with sophomore Tillie Claggett opening with a 70. The Commodores start their second round today at 8:40 AM CT.

Both cross country teams competed at the Belmont Opener yesterday; the women’s team finished second and the men’s team finished third.

Gordon Sargent is competing in the Walker Cup starting today, representing the United States at St. Andrews.

All times Central.

7:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: Philippines v. China (ESPN+)

7:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Jordan v. Mexico (ESPN+)

8:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Iran v. Lebanon (ESPN+)

3:00 PM: MLB: Marlins at Nationals or Angels at A’s (MLB Network)

6:15 PM: MLB: Twins at Rangers or Phillies at Brewers (FOX)

9:00 PM: MLB: Braves at Dodgers or Giants at Padres (MLB Network)

2:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Australia v. Georgia (ESPN+)

3:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: Italy v. Puerto Rico (ESPN+)

3:40 AM: FIBA World Cup: Greece v. Montenegro (ESPN+)

4:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: Brazil v. Latvia (ESPN+)

6:10 AM: FIBA World Cup: Germany v. Slovenia (ESPN+)

MLB: Cubs 6, Reds 2 (Game 1) ... Reds 3, Cubs 2 (Game 2) ... Marlins 8, Nationals 5 ... Mets 2, Mariners 1 ... Guardians 3, Rays 2 ... Twins 5, Rangers 1 ... Royals 13, Red Sox 2 ... Tigers 4, White Sox 2 ... Yankees 6, Astros 2 ... Brewers 7, Phillies 5 ... Pirates 4, Cardinals 2 ... Blue Jays 13, Rockies 9 ... A’s 9, Angels 2 ... Diamondbacks 4, Orioles 2 ... Padres 7, Giants 3 ... Braves 6, Dodgers 3.

FIBA World Cup: Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97 ... Slovenia 91, Australia 80 ... Lithuania 92, Greece 67 ... Brazil 69, Canada 65 ... Finland 90, Venezuela 75 ... South Sudan 101, Angola 78 ... New Zealand 88, Egypt 86 ... France 87, Cote d’Ivoire 77.