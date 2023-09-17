Week Three Football Mail Bag: Call For Submissions

Oh hell, get your torchforks out of storage.

My thoughts at halftime:

Well, we absolutely deserve to be down at half. Hell, we deserve to be put down at half. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) September 17, 2023

My thoughts at the end of the game:

Fire everyone. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) September 17, 2023

More depressing tweets from the fanbase:

We all knew he was going to miss it — Vandy Sixty Two (62) (@vandy_62) September 17, 2023

Here’s the deal - it’s hard to hire a good coach, but it’s a lot easier to know after 3 years whether you have a good coach. Don’t spend another 4 years like last time waiting/hoping it changes - if you don’t get a bowl this year change it up — McGoogs (@GoogsMc) September 17, 2023

Vandy football.. I can’t support this anymore. The coaching effort tonight was high school level shit. I’m done. Not sure I’ll ever be back. Can’t do this anymore — Josh Burnett (@JBkirby14) September 17, 2023

Anyway, time to open up this week’s mail bag.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a football mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt football, SEC football, former Big XII football apostate schools, college football, “feetball,” the former Vanderbilt commercial with all the feet in it, and/or Rex Ryan. Post your questions in the comments below today and tomorrow (I will normally post the calls for submissions as reminders on Sunday each week). I will collate the best of said questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). Then, all Anchor of Gold writers will get the opportunity to chime in. The answers will usually be published on Thursday or Friday. All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Jeff Green travelled.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC football teams are welcome, too. We just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.