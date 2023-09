2-1

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

107 (Sagarin) September 16, 2023

6:00 PM CT

Video: CBS Sports Network

Radio: 102.5 The Game(Affiliates)

1-1

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

102 (Sagarin)

Well, Vanderbilt took its first loss of the season last Saturday. So much for 15-0, I guess.

Tonight Vanderbilt is on the road again to play the UNLV Rebels, the first of two sets of Rebels that Vanderbilt will play this season (they’ll also play two Bulldogs and two Tigers, but sadly only one Demon Deacons.)

UNLV comes in with a 1-1 record, beating FCS Bryant in Week 1 before getting blown out by Michigan last week. This game should be winnable.