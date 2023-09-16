Good morning.

Vanderbilt football is on the road for the second straight week — and in Las Vegas for the first time. The Commodores visit UNLV tonight at 6:00 PM CT (4 PM local time.) By my count, this is only the second game that Vanderbilt has played in the Pacific Time Zone, with a 1961 trip to UCLA being the other.

Pregame Reading

Other Vanderbilt News

Vanderbilt soccer dropped its conference opener last night, 3-1 to South Carolina. The Gamecocks scored three goals in the first 19 minutes of the game and then sat on the lead, with Vanderbilt not getting on the board until an 89th-minute goal by freshman Courtney Jones. The Commodores will play Ole Miss on Thursday.

The women’s tennis team won nine matches on the first day of the Kitty Harrison Invitational.

Women’s cross country came in second at yesterday’s Mountain Dew Invitational; the men’s team finished sixth.

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central.

2:00 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Blue Jays or Braves at Marlins (MLB Network)

5:00 PM: PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, Third Round (Golf Channel)

5:35 PM: MLB: Yankees at Pirates (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Phillies at Cardinals or Rays at Orioles (MLB Network)

9:00 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Mariners or Giants at Rockies (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Yankees 7, Pirates 5 ... Marlins 9, Braves 6 ... Rays 7, Orioles 1 ... Blue Jays 3, Red Sox 0 ... Reds 5, Mets 3 ... Guardians 12, Rangers 3 ... Twins 10, White Sox 2 ... Royals 4, Astros 2 ... Brewers 5, Nationals 3 ... Phillies 5, Cardinals 4 ... Rockies 3, Giants 2 ... Tigers 11, Angels 2 ... Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 4 ... Padres 8, A’s 3 ... Dodgers 6, Mariners 3.

SEC Soccer: Missouri 3-2 Florida ... Auburn 0-1 Mississippi State ... Arkansas 3-1 Tennessee ... Kentucky 1-1 Texas A&M ... LSU 0-1 Ole Miss.