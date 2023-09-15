Good morning.

Vanderbilt soccer, undefeated on the season (albeit with three draws), goes on the road tonight at South Carolina to open SEC play. South Carolina is ranked 9th in the country according to, uh, whoever does the soccer rankings, so this will be a tough one. Game time is 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

The Hustler has a season preview for women’s tennis, which opens its fall season this weekend at the Kitty Harrison Invitational in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Both cross country teams are competing in the Mountain Dew Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, today.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

5:00 PM: PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)

5:30 PM: MLB: Yankees at Pirates or Braves at Marlins (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: College football: Virginia at Maryland (FS1)

6:00 PM: College football: Army at UTSA (ESPN)

6:05 PM: MLB: Rays at Orioles (Apple TV+)

7:00 PM: College football: Utah State at Air Force (CBS Sports Network)

7:10 PM: MLB: Astros at Royals (ESPN+)

7:15 PM: MLB: Phillies at Cardinals (Apple TV+)

9:00 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Mariners or Cubs at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

NFL: Eagles 34, Vikings 28.

MLB: Pirates 2, Nationals 0 ... Tigers 8, Reds 2 ... Red Sox 5, Yankees 0 (Game 1) ... Brewers 4, Marlins 2 ... Mets 11, Diamondbacks 1 ... Rangers 9, Blue Jays 2 ... Yankees 8, Red Sox 5 (Game 2) ... Rays 4, Orioles 3 ... Twins 10, White Sox 2.

SEC Soccer: Georgia 1-1 Alabama.