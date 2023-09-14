Bad Gambling Advice: Week 3

Last week: 7-3 ATS, 5-5 totals; Season to date: 12-9 ATS, 11-10 totals

The record is too good. So far this season, I have actually won more picks than I have lost, something we call a “winning streak.” This will inevitably end soon. On to this week’s picks.

LSU at Mississippi State (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): LSU just completely obliterated Grambling last weekend, Mississippi State needed overtime to beat Arizona. So of course this game will be close. No, I do not know what I am doing.

Score prediction: LSU 28, Mississippi State 27

Picks: Mississippi State +9.5, Over 54.5

Kansas State at Missouri (11:00 AM CT, SEC Network): And sometimes, a line just makes you go “what the hell?” This is usually a reminder that you are bad at this and the house always wins, but no, I simply cannot resist this.

Score prediction: Kansas State 24, Missouri 14

Picks: Kansas State -4, Under 48

South Carolina at Georgia (2:30 PM CT, CBS): If there’s one thing you can always count on, it’s CBS deciding to pick up a game involving a helmet team that will probably be a blowout.

Score prediction: Georgia 42, South Carolina 7

Picks: Georgia -28, Under 54

Alabama at South Florida (2:30 PM CT, ABC): Alabama is playing at South Florida?! Anyway, Alabama just lost a game, which means they’re very likely to be pissed off. Cue bloodbath.

Score prediction: Alabama 49, South Florida 10

Picks: Alabama -33.5, Under 61.5

Oklahoma at Tulsa (2:30 PM CT, ESPN2): I have no idea who Tulsa’s coach is and neither should you.

Score prediction: Oklahoma 42, Tulsa 10

Picks: Oklahoma -28.5, Under 60

UL Monroe at Texas A&M (3:00 PM CT, SEC Network): I don’t know, man, I wasn’t expecting to have doubts about Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher before September was over.

Score prediction: Texas A&M 45, UL Monroe 14

Picks: UL Monroe +36.5, Over 54

Tennessee at Florida (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): Florida is quite likely ass, but I am also not a believer in Tennessee, and uh, let’s just say that betting on Tennessee in the Swamp is never a good idea.

Score prediction: Florida 28, Tennessee 24

Picks: Florida +6, Under 58

Samford at Auburn (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Whatever.

Vanderbilt at UNLV (6:00 PM CT, CBS Sports Network): Yeah, no, I’m not picking against Vanderbilt this time.

Score prediction: (see Saturday Predictions tomorrow)

Picks: Vanderbilt -4, Over 59

Georgia Tech at Ole Miss (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network): That’s right. Two SEC schools, on the SEC Network.

Score prediction: Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 20

Picks: Ole Miss -18, Under 62.5

BYU at Arkansas (6:30 PM CT, ESPN2): No, I’m not really sure what to do with this, either.

Score prediction: Arkansas 28, BYU 21

Picks: BYU +8, Over 47

Akron at Kentucky (6:30 PM CT, ESPNU): Did you know that Kentucky plays at Akron next year?

Score prediction: Kentucky 35, Akron 7

Picks: Kentucky -25.5, Under 50.5

Wyoming at Texas (7:00 PM CT, LHN): If there’s a silver lining to Texas joining the SEC, it’s that the Longhorn Network will be no more.

Score prediction: Texas 42, Wyoming 17

Picks: Wyoming +29.5, Over 49.5