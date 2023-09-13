2023 Staff Pick’em Week 3

Week 2 was good to everyone except me and the Nerd Herd. My picks fell totally flat at 3-8 while the Commentariat was only one game better. Even Cole chalked up a respectable 5-6. Tom and CDA tied for the best week at 7-4. Andrew was just behind at 6-5. Overall, the staff had our first week over .500 with a total of 28-27. For the year, we are 70-80.

The worst misses were on Ball State-Georgia, Texas A&M-Miami, and Texas-Alabama. Georgia only won by 42 instead of the 43-point spread. Miami won outright, which I picked in the Saturday Predictions but had not done so for the Pick’em. Texas obviously won outright to be totally, definitely BACK for sure.

The big wins were on Vanderbilt-Wake and SMU-Oklahoma. Counting the 4-1 and 1-4 extremes, the majority was right on 7 of the 11 games.

Week 3 could be amazing or a blood bath. Four games are unanimously picked one way. Two more only have 1 staffer stepping out of line. There are 13 total games on the slate.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 2 W L W L Tom 17 13 7 4 VU 04 15 15 6 5 CDA 14 16 7 4 Commentariat 13 17 4 7 Patrick 13 17 3 8 Cole 11 19 5 6

The Picks