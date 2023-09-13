2023 Staff Pick’em Week 3

Week 2 was good to everyone except me and the Nerd Herd. My picks fell totally flat at 3-8 while the Commentariat was only one game better. Even Cole chalked up a respectable 5-6. Tom and CDA tied for the best week at 7-4. Andrew was just behind at 6-5. Overall, the staff had our first week over .500 with a total of 28-27. For the year, we are 70-80.
The worst misses were on Ball State-Georgia, Texas A&M-Miami, and Texas-Alabama. Georgia only won by 42 instead of the 43-point spread. Miami won outright, which I picked in the Saturday Predictions but had not done so for the Pick’em. Texas obviously won outright to be totally, definitely BACK for sure.
The big wins were on Vanderbilt-Wake and SMU-Oklahoma. Counting the 4-1 and 1-4 extremes, the majority was right on 7 of the 11 games.
Week 3 could be amazing or a blood bath. Four games are unanimously picked one way. Two more only have 1 staffer stepping out of line. There are 13 total games on the slate.
The Rules
- Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too.
- The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now.
- The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.
The Standings
|WRITER
|SEASON
|WEEK 2
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Tom
|17
|13
|7
|4
|VU 04
|15
|15
|6
|5
|CDA
|14
|16
|7
|4
|Commentariat
|13
|17
|4
|7
|Patrick
|13
|17
|3
|8
|Cole
|11
|19
|5
|6
The Picks
|GAME
|DotP
|Cole
|Tom
|VU04
|CDA
|Vanderbilt (-4)
@
UNLV
|LSU (-10)
@
Mississippi State
|Kansas State (-5)
@
Missouri
|South Carolina (+27.5)
@
Georgia
|Alabama (-32)
@
USF
|Louisiana-Monroe (+36)
@
Texas A&M
|Tennessee (-7)
@
Florida
|Georgia Tech (+19.5)
@
Ole Miss
|BYU (+9)
@
Arkansas
|Akron (+24.5)
@
Kentucky
|Oklahoma (-28)
@
Tulsa
|Wyoming (+28.5)
@
Texas
|Minnesota (+7.5)
@
North Carolina
