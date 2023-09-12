Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s golf won its first tournament of the season, posting a 12-under par to erase a three-stroke deficit entering Monday’s final round and win the team title at the Valero Texas Intercollegiate. As the article notes, it’s the program’s 36th tournament title under Scott Limbaugh.

Freshman wide receiver London Humphreys was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after posting 109 yards on four catches and a touchdown on Saturday against Wake Forest.

6:10 PM: MLB: Yankees at Red Sox (TBS)

9:00 PM: MLB: Padres at Dodgers or Guardians at Giants (MLB Network)

NFL: Jets 22, Bills 16.

MLB: Braves 10, Phillies 8 (Game 1) ... Orioles 11, Cardinals 5 ... Nationals 6, Pirates 2 ... Phillies 7, Braves 5 (Game 2) ... Rangers 10, Blue Jays 4 ... Diamondbacks 4, Mets 3 ... Brewers 12, Marlins 0 ... Rays 7, Twins 4 ... A’s 4, Astros 0 ... Cubs 5, Rockies 4 ... Angels 8, Mariners 5 ... Giants 5, Guardians 4 ... Padres 11, Dodgers 8.