Kentucky game set for 11 AM kickoff

The SEC released the television schedule for September 23, and Vanderbilt is playing Kentucky at 11 AM CT on the SEC Network, because of course it is.

Really, probably the only thing preventing this from getting the dead spot in the middle of the afternoon is that some SEC schools are playing nonconference games in Week 4. Tennessee hosts UTSA at 3 PM on the SEC Network, while Florida hosts Charlotte, Georgia hosts UAB, and Missouri plays Memphis in St. Louis; those last three are all night games.

In conference play, Auburn-Texas A&M is the early game on ESPN; Ole Miss-Alabama is the CBS game. Arkansas plays LSU at 6 PM CT on ESPN, while Mississippi State-South Carolina is the evening game on the SEC Network.