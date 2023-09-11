Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt soccer closed out nonconference play with a 5-0-3 record after beating MTSU 6-0 on Sunday night at GEODIS Park. The Commodores open SEC play at South Carolina on Friday night. The Hustler has more on last night’s game.

Men’s golf enters the final round of the Valero Texas Intercollegiate in third place after shooting 4-over on Sunday. The Commodores tee off today at 8 AM.

Aria Gerson answered some mailbag questions, including how long of a leash AJ Swann has. I had assumed the answer was “long” and it seems Aria agrees with me.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: MLB: Braves at Phillies (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Red Sox or Rangers at Blue Jays (MLB Network)

7:15 PM: NFL: Bills at Jets (ESPN)

7:40 PM: MLB: Cubs at Rockies (ESPN+)

10:00 PM: MLB: Padres at Dodgers or Guardians at Giants (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

NFL: Falcons 24, Panthers 10 ... Browns 24, Bengals 3 ... Jaguars 31, Colts 21 ... Buccaneers 20, Vikings 17 ... Sasints 16, Titans 15 ... 49ers 30, Steelers 7 ... Commanders 20, Cardinals 16 ... Ravens 25, Texans 9 ... Packers 38, Bears 20 ... Raiders 17, Broncos 16 ... Eagles 25, Patriots 20 ... Dolphins 36, Chargers 34 ... Rams 30, Seahawks 13 ... Cowboys 40, Giants 0.

MLB: Marlins 5, Phillies 4 ... Tigers 3, White Sox 2 ... Rays 6, Mariners 3 ... Red Sox 7, Orioles 3 ... Dodgers 7, Nationals 3 ... Yankees 4, Brewers 3 ... Braves 5, Pirates 2 ... Blue Jays 5, Royals 2 ... Reds 7, Cardinals 1 ... Mets 2, Twins 0 ... Astros 12, Padres 2 ... Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 2 ... Rangers 9, A’s 4 ... Angels 2, Guardians 1 ... Giants 6, Rockies 3.

SEC Soccer: Auburn 0-2 Ohio State ... Tennessee 2-0 FAU ... UL Monroe 0-1 Mississippi State ... Missouri State 0-2 Missouri ... Kentucky 3-0 Iowa State ... Louisiana Tech 2-6 Ole Miss ... Florida 0-1 Florida State ... Northwestern State 1-2 LSU ... Clemson 1-1 Georgia ... Furman 0-2 South Carolina ... North Carolina 1-1 Alabama ... Texas A&M 4-0 Rice.