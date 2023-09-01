Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt women’s golf opens its season this weekend by playing in the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach Golf Links (somehow, Mississippi State is the host of this event.) Six of the eight teams in the event made the NCAA Championships last season. Vanderbilt will tee off at 9:44 AM CT.

Also opening its season: cross country, in the Belmont Opener at Percy Warner Park.

Soccer beat Kansas State 1-0 last night, improving to 3-0-2 on the season. Hannah McLaughlin scored the game’s only goal in the 66th minute. The Hustler also has a recap.

Also from the Hustler: three matchups to watch against Alabama A&M and a new podcast.

Clark Lea’s media availability from yesterday, where he gave injury updates and mentioned that he supports transparency (because gambling):

Coming today at AoG: Saturday Predictions, possibly Lessons in Vanderbilt Football, an open thread for Day 2 of college football’s opening weekend.

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central.

7:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: Dominican Republic v. Puerto Rico (ESPN+)

7:10 AM: FIBA World Cup: Slovenia v. Australia (ESPN+)

7:40 AM: FIBA World Cup: Lithuania v. Greece (ESPN+)

8:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Canada v. Brazil (ESPN+)

12:00 PM: MLB: Cubs at Reds (MLB Network)

6:10 PM: MLB: Mariners at Mets (Apple TV+)

6:10 PM: MLB: Rays at Guardians (Apple TV+)

7:15 PM: MLB: Pirates at Cardinals (ESPN+)

9:00 PM: MLB: Braves at Dodgers or Orioles at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)

2:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Finland v. Venezuela (ESPN+)

3:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: Angola v. South Sudan (ESPN+)

3:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: New Zealand v. Egypt (ESPN+)

4:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: Cote d’Ivoire v. France (ESPN+)

6:10 AM: FIBA World Cup: Japan v. Cape Verde (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Utah 24, Florida 11 ... Missouri 35, South Dakota 10.

MLB: Tigers 4, Yankees 3 ... Marlins 6, Nationals 1 ... Giants 7, Padres 2 ... Braves 8, Dodgers 7.

SEC Soccer: Minnesota 0-0 Georgia ... Indiana 2-2 Tennessee ... Elon 0-2 South Carolina ... Samford 0-0 Ole Miss ... Wake Forest 2-0 Auburn ... Milwaukee 2-5 Arkansas ... Iowa 1-0 Mississippi State ... UT-Martin 0-4 Kentucky ... Tulsa 0-2 Texas A&M ... Miami 0-0 Alabama ... LSU 0-3 Wisconsin ... Missouri 0-5 Nebraska.

FIBA World Cup: Lebanon 94, Cote d’Ivoire 84 ... Japan 86, Venezuela 77 ... South Sudan 87, Philippines 68 ... Egypt 85, Jordan 69 ... France 82, Iran 55 ... Italy 78, Serbia 76 ... Germany 100, Georgia 73 ... United States 85, Montenegro 73 ... Latvia 74, Spain 69.