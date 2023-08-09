Good morning.

We are now 17 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 17 for the Commodores is wide receiver Gamarion Carter. Carter was... already talked about at 83, which was his number last season before the number changes dropped.

Men’s basketball is playing NC State in the opening round of the Vegas Showdown, which is November 23-24 and also includes Arizona State and BYU. All three of these schools will be in the Big 12 by 2030, I think.

Media availability from yesterday’s football practice:

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:30 AM: MLB: Marlins at Reds (MLB Network)

2:30 PM: MLB: Rockies at Brewers (MLB Network)

5:40 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Rays (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Cubs at Mets or Astros at Orioles (MLB Network)

10:00 PM: MLB: Giants at Angels (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Phillies 8, Nationals 4 (Game 1) ... Marlins 3, Reds 2 ... Tigers 6, Twins 0 ... Rays 4, Cardinals 2 ... Astros 7, Orioles 6 ... Braves 8, Pirates 6 ... Cubs 3, Mets 2 ... Royals 9, Red Sox 3 ... Guardians 1, Blue Jays 0 ... Nationals 5, Phillies 4 (Game 2) ... Rockies 7, Brewers 3 ... Yankees 7, White Sox 1 ... Angels 7, Giants 5 ... Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4 ... Mariners 2, Padres 0 ... Rangers 6, A’s 1.