We are now 18 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. Two players wear 18 for the Commodores. 6’3”, 224-pound tight end Logan Kyle is a redshirt junior from Cypress, Texas, who switched over from wide receiver where he played in all 12 games last season but didn’t register a catch. 5’9”, 163-pound quarterback Hayden Moses walked on the team last season after transferring from Grinnell College.

So, I’ve said multiple times in this round of realignment that this is the stupidest thing I have ever heard, but I don’t believe this can be topped.

BREAKING: The ACC is in the early stages of exploring the idea of adding Stanford and Cal as league members, sources confirm to @NicoleAuerbach.



More details: https://t.co/ktfwZHB4Ys

Really? Stanford and Cal, in the Atlantic Coast Conference? I mean, I guess they’re on the coast.

(Do Oregon State and Washington State just not register for anyone?)

Jerry Stackhouse added three new staffers, including his college teammate and former NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Donald Williams as Director of Player Personnel.

Men’s golf released its 2023-24 schedule, which opens September 9 in San Antonio.

The women’s basketball team is in Italy, and for some reason that link is just telling you how to get on Instagram and not if you can watch the games on YouTube.

