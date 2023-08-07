Good morning.

We are now 19 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 19 for the Commodores is linebacker Kane Patterson. The 6’1”, 221-pound fifth-year senior from Nashville played in all 12 games and made 39 tackles last season, his first at Vanderbilt after transferring from Clemson.

Vanderbilt had its first scrimmage of fall camp yesterday, and Gentry Estes notes that the offense looked great — but against a defense that was down C.J. Taylor, De’Rickey Wright, Jaylen Mahoney, and Ethan Barr. But Clark Lea also said they would have played if it had been a real game, so don’t be too concerned about this.

The soccer team plays an exhibition at UAB tonight. I don’t have any more detail than that.

