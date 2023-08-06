Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 20 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 20 for the Commodores is linebacker Prince Kollie. The 6’1”, 221-pound junior from Jonesborough, Tennessee, is in his first season at Vanderbilt after transferring from Notre Dame. Rated as a four-star recruit out of high school, he played in 23 games in two seasons for the Irish and last season had 19 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a blocked punt. (Also, his primary recruiter to Notre Dame was Clark Lea.)

The football team has its first scrimmage of fall camp today, and the Tennessean has three things Clark Lea wants to see. Vanderbilt does have some players out, though none of this seems all that serious:

#Vandy HC @Coach_Lea confirmed CJ Taylor, De’Rickey Wright, and Jaylen Mahoney will not be available in the scrimmage tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6uzxesOPWL — Billy Derrick (@billyderrick10) August 5, 2023

Full videos from yesterday’s media availability:

Also at the main site, Andrew Allegretta has thoughts on early returns from fall camp.

