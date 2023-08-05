Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 21 days — three weeks! — away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 21 for the Commodores is defensive back Savion Riley. The 6’2”, 202-pound redshirt freshman from Acworth, Georgia, did not play in 2022. He was a late addition in the 2022 class, flipping from Duke after David Cutcliffe retired.

All right, so the Pac-12 officially imploded yesterday. Meanwhile...

Ray Davis shares just one difference between playing football at Vanderbilt and Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/FTm9qnkyBr — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) August 4, 2023

I mean, look, Ray’s not really wrong about Nashville. It’s insulting that Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are what passes for “music” now, so yeah, this is a mean thing to say, but I can’t really argue with him on it.

On the other hand, Lexington’s all about football? Bear Bryant is rolling over in his grave at that comment. Anyway, September 23 is going to be fun.

And now, you just knew this was where college sports were headed when we decided it was all about money. Of course Florida State would be the one to think about doing this, because of course they would.

SCOOP: Florida State is working with @jpmorgan to raise institutional money for the @Seminoles athletic department. PE giant Sixth Street in advanced talks.



Comes with FSU facing a pricy decision on @theACC.



More from me, @kbadenhausen and @soshnick https://t.co/pXmknC7sZr — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) August 4, 2023

If you listen to FSU, Vanderbilt should be much better at football than them because our SEC revenue payout is bigger than their ACC revenue payout share. Like anybody else in a dick-measuring contest, Florida State is about to do something very stupid.

In other news, I really would like someone to explain to me who the fuck Jake and Logan Paul are and why they were famous in the first place, but I legitimately don’t care if they’re taking over combat sports.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: MLB: Astros at Yankees or Rays at Tigers (MLB Network)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Third Round (Golf Channel)

1:20 PM: MLB: Braves at Cubs (ESPN+)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Third Round (CBS)

3:00 PM: MLB: Marlins at Rangers or Nationals at Reds (MLB Network)

7:40 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Padres (FS1)

9:00 PM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Netherlands v. South Africa (FOX)

4:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden v. United States (FOX)

Scoreboard

MLB: Braves 8, Cubs 0 ... Rays 8, Tigers 0 ... Nationals 6, Reds 3 ... Astros 7, Yankees 3 ... Royals 7, Phillies 5 ... Orioles 10, Mets 3 ... Guardians 4, White Sox 2 ... Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 3 ... Rangers 6, Marlins 2 ... Twins 3, Diamondbacks 2 ... Pirates 8, Brewers 4 ... Rockies 9, Cardinals 4 ... Mariners 9, Angels 7 ... Dodgers 10, Padres 5.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Switzerland 1-5 Spain ... Japan 3-1 Norway.