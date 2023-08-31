Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

It is, apparently, schedule release week, and up yesterday was defending national champion Vanderbilt bowling. The Commodores open the season October 20-22 at the Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawk Classic. They’ll play in two additional tournaments in the fall — at Conference USA rival Stephen F. Austin November 10-12 and at Maryland-Eastern Shore November 17-19. After winter break, things pick back up the weekend of January 8 with the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic, followed by the Northeast Classic and Prairie View Invitational. Then, it’s the February 16-18 Mid-Winter Classic in Jonesboro, Arkansas, hosted by national runner-up Arkansas State, the North Carolina A&T Stallings Invitational and the Music City Classic before the Conference USA Championship March 22-24.

Vanderbilt soccer hosts Kansas State tonight at 7:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. The Commodores are coming off a win over Belmont Sunday and they’re 2-0-2 on the season.

The Tennessean has an article today on walk-on wide receiver Richie Hoskins, who saw the field and caught a pass Saturday night after starting his career as a lacrosse player and defensive back at Division III Middlebury College in Vermont. Also at the Tennessean: Gentry Estes on the great team that can still exist after the Hawaii game. At the Hustler, a season preview for the women’s golf team, which opens its season this weekend.

Soccer game thread is coming tonight, as is an open thread for college football. Tom’s Bad Gambling Advice is also coming later today.

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central.

7:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: South Sudan v. Philippines (ESPN+)

7:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Egypt v. Jordan (ESPN+)

8:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: France v. Iran (ESPN+)

12:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Tigers (MLB Network)

6:05 PM: MLB: Marlins at Nationals (ESPN+)

9:00 PM: MLB: Braves at Dodgers or Giants at Padres (MLB Network)

3:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: Serbia v. Italy (ESPN+)

3:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Germany v. Georgia (ESPN+)

3:40 AM: FIBA World Cup: United States v. Montenegro (ESPN+)

4:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: Spain v. Latvia (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Angels 10, Phillies 8 ... White Sox 10, Orioles 5 ... Guardians 5, Twins 2 ... Cardinals 5, Padres 4 ... Cubs 3, Brewers 2 ... Blue Jays 7, Nationals 0 ... Reds 4, Giants 1 ... Astros 7, Red Sox 4 ... Mariners 5, A’s 4 ... Yankees 6, Tigers 2 ... Rays 3, Marlins 0 ... Mets 6, Rangers 5 ... Pirates 4, Royals 1 ... Braves 7, Rockies 3 ... Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 0.

FIBA World Cup: Brazil 89, Cote d’Ivoire 77 ... Slovenia 92, Cape Verde 77 ... Puerto Rico 107, China 89 ... Greece 83, New Zealand 74 ... Spain 85, Iran 65 ... Finland 100, Cape Verde 77 ... China 83, Angola 76 ... Mexico 108, New Zealand 100.