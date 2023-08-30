2023 Staff Pick’em Week 1

Week 0 is always weird. Most of the matchups involve teams we rarely watch unless they’re part of something bizarre. A collective 15-20 for the staff is decent with all things considered, especially Vanderbilt being a bit underwhelming. Tom was the best at 4-3 with the trio of Andrew VU’04, CDA, and myself just behind at 3-4. Cole started his last place defense strongly by tying with the Commentariat at 2-5.

Vanderbilt and Louisiana Tech failed us all. USC coming up just short of covering a 30-point spread was the only other game where the majority were wrong, and it was only 3 out of 5 wrong there.

Vanderbilt is the only unanimous pick this week, but that is understandable since we are going straight up against FCS Alabama A&M since no spread is available. Seven other games are 4 to 1 splits. You can call me and Tom Yannick Nadi since we are the flies in the ointment in all of them, with Tom standing alone 4 times to my 3 solo missions. The other 4 games are all obviously split 3 to 2.

There are 7 games with spreads of 26.5 or higher. Two of them are 1.5 or less, not counting Vanderbilt’s game. The final 2 are at 6.5 and 8. There are a lot of chances for garbage time nonsense to ruin picks.

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 0 W L W L Tom 4 3 4 3 CDA 3 4 3 4 VU 04 3 4 3 4 Patrick 3 4 3 4 Cole 2 5 2 5 Commentariat 2 5 2 5

