We are now 23 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 23 for the Commodores is defensive back Jaylen Mahoney. The 5’11”, 200-pound fifth-year senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, has started 34 games over four years including 11 last season, when he had 55 tackles, five passes defensed, and an interception.

Vanderbilt punter Matt Hayball was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List. As for yesterday’s practice, we’ve got video of the post-practice media availability:

Meantime, conference realignment is, and continues to be, very stupid.

Arizona Board of Regents has announced a meeting Thursday night. Here is the agenda: pic.twitter.com/A98HFSIE3r — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 3, 2023

A group of Big Ten presidents have begun exploratory discussions on expansion in light of Pac 12 uncertainty, industry sources tell Yahoo Sports.



Focus is on possibly adding Oregon and Washington to move to 18 members or Cal and Stanford to reach 20. https://t.co/0kJj4twFdq — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 2, 2023

We joke around here about not recognizing Missourah, but somehow the idea that the Pac-12 will literally not exist in 2024 is just a new, dumb frontier for conference realignment. There will be no major conference based on the West Coast in college football, and it’s entirely due to poor leadership. (Every fan of a remaining Big 12 school I know, which is unsurprisingly a few given where I live, is laughing about this. But it’s not funny. Neither are conferences with 16 or more teams.)

And then there are the petulant children in Tallahassee.

Florida State Trustee Drew Weatherford: "It's not a matter of if we leave (the ACC), but how & when we leave" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 2, 2023

The funny thing is, Florida State’s probably more of a nonstarter for the SEC than people realize, and even ESPN probably has little interest in FSU jumping ship given that they own the television rights for their current conference. I’m also at a point where I think the networks are reaching their breaking point on conference payouts — that was the subtext of ESPN refusing to up the SEC’s payouts to get to nine conference games. Additional rounds of expansion are only going to add more mouths to feed.

