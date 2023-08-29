Good morning.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball announced its nonconference schedule yesterday, which opens against Kennesaw State on November 6. The highlights are a trip to Las Vegas on November 24 for the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout, where they’ll play Iowa State and Northern Iowa; a visit to NC State on November 29 for the ACC/SEC Challenge; and a trip to Butler on December 7. Now I just want to know what the delay is for the men’s team to announce its schedule.

Gordon Sargent is headed to Scotland this weekend for the Walker Cup.

Coming up today at AoG, we’ll preview Alabama A&M and talk Clark Lea’s press conference, which is today at lunch time.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: Philippines v. Italy (ESPN+)

7:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Montenegro v. Lithuania (ESPN+)

8:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Latvia v. Canada (ESPN+)

8:30 PM: MLB: Reds at Giants or Diamondbacks at Dodgers (MLB Network)

3:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: South Sudan v. Serbia (ESPN+)

3:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: Georgia v. Venezuela (ESPN+)

3:40 AM: FIBA World Cup: United States v. Jordan (ESPN2)

4:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: Cote d’Ivoire v. Brazil (ESPN+)

6:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Slovenia v. Cape Verde (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Phillies 6, Angels 4 ... Yankees 4, Tigers 1 ... Orioles 9, White Sox 0 ... Blue Jays 6, Nationals 3 ... Astros 13, Red Sox 5 ... Rangers 4, Mets 3 ... Twins 10, Guardians 6 ... Padres 4, Cardinals 1 ... Brewers 6, Cubs 2 ... Pirates 5, Royals 0 ... Braves 14, Rockies 4 ... Mariners 7, A’s 0 ... Giants 4, Reds 1 ... Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 4.

FIBA World Cup: Cote d’Ivoire 71, Iran 69 ... Slovenia 88, Georgia 67 ... Serbia 94, Puerto Rico 77 ... United States 109, Greece 81 ... Spain 96, Brazil 78 ... Germany 101, Finland 75 ... Dominican Republic 75, Angola 67 ... Egypt 100, Mexico 72.