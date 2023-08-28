Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt soccer beat Belmont 2-0 Sunday night, remaining undefeated on the season at 2-0-2 but also picking up its first win since the season opener. The Commodores outshot Belmont 20-2 and picked up goals from Rachel Deresky and Ella Eggleston. The Hustler also has a story on the game.

Also in the Hustler, our favorite non-AoG weekly column returns, the Commodore Brunch. They also have a season preview for Vanderbilt cross country, which opens its season Friday at the Belmont Opener.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: Puerto Rico v. Serbia (ESPN+)

7:40 AM: FIBA World Cup: Greece v. United States (ESPN2)

8:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Brazil v. Spain (ESPN+)

5:30 PM: MLB: Angels at Phillies or Yankees at Tigers (MLB Network)

7:10 PM: MLB: Pirates at Royals (FS1)

9:00 PM: MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers or Reds at Giants (MLB Network)

2:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Germany v. Finland (ESPN+)

3:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: Angola v. Dominican Republic (ESPN+)

3:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: Egypt v. Mexico (ESPN+)

4:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: Lebanon v. France (ESPN+)

6:10 AM: FIBA World Cup: Australia v. Japan (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Mets 3, Angels 2 ... Rockies 4, Orioles 3 ... Dodgers 7, Red Sox 4 ... Phillies 3, Cardinals 0 ... Cubs 10, Pirates 1 ... Guardians 10, Blue Jays 7 ... Astros 17, Tigers 4 ... Rays 7, Yankees 4 ... Marlins 2, Nationals 1 ... White Sox 6, A’s 1 ... Brewers 10, Padres 6 ... Twins 7, Rangers 6 ... Diamondbacks 5, Reds 2 ... Mariners 3, Royals 2 ... Giants 8, Braves 5.

FIBA World Cup: Angola 80, Philippines 70 ... Japan 98, Finland 88 ... Lithuania 96, Mexico 66 ... Latvia 88, France 86 ... South Sudan 89, China 69 ... Cape Verde 81, Venezuela 75 ... New Zealand 95, Jordan 87.

SEC Soccer: Valparaiso 1-1 Kentucky ... South Carolina 2-0 UMass-Lowell ... Auburn 3-2 Army ... Arkansas 2-2 Notre Dame ... Stetson 0-8 Florida ... FIU 0-2 Mississippi State ... Southern 0-5 LSU ... Memphis 1-2 Alabama ... Tennessee 1-2 SMU.