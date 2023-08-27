Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt opened the season beating Hawaii 35-28 last night after an hour and a half lightning delay and... well, it wasn’t the game we thought it was going to be, but a win’s a win. I’ll probably hold off judgment on this team until I see what they do against Wake Forest in a couple of weeks... or, hell, until I do the Statistical later today.

Soccer will look to end a two-game winless streak (okay, okay, they drew both matches) when Belmont comes to the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex at 7:00 PM CT tonight. Tonight’s game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

8:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: France v. Latvia (ESPN+)

11:00 AM: PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round (Golf Channel)

11:05 AM: MLB: Angels at Mets (Peacock)

12:30 PM: PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round (CBS)

12:30 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Red Sox or Yankees at Rays (MLB Network)

3:30 PM: MLB: Reds at Diamondbacks or Royals at Mariners (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Braves at Giants (ESPN)

3:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: China v. South Sudan (ESPN+)

3:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: Venezuela v. Cape Verde (ESPN+)

3:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: New Zealand v. Jordan (ESPN+)

4:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: Cote d’Ivoire v. Iran (ESPN+)

6:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Georgia v. Slovenia (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Blue Jays 8, Guardians 3 ... Braves 7, Giants 3 ... Mariners 15, Royals 2 ... Red Sox 8, Dodgers 5 ... Rays 3, Yankees 0 ... Nationals 3, Marlins 2 ... Astros 9, Tigers 2 ... Orioles 5, Rockies 4 ... Angels 5, Mets 3 ... White Sox 6, A’s 2 ... Phillies 12, Cardinals 1 ... Rangers 6, Twins 2 ... Cubs 10, Pirates 6 ... Reds 8, Diamondbacks 7.

FIBA World Cup: Slovenia 100, Venezuela 85 ... Serbia 105, China 63 ... United States 99, New Zealand 72 ... Spain 94, Cote d’Ivoire 64 ... Dominican Republic 87, Italy 82 ... Germany 85, Australia 82 ... Montenegro 89, Egypt 74 ... Canada 128, Lebanon 73.

SEC Soccer: SE Louisiana 1-3 Ole Miss ... Baylor 1-1 Texas A&M.