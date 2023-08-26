|
We’re finally here. Game day has arrived, and Vanderbilt opens the 2023 season hosting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors — 3-10 last season, with one of those 10 losses being a 63-10 drubbing by Vanderbilt in the season opener.
Hawaii is probably better than that this season. But I won’t be all that surprised if Vanderbilt is better than last year’s 5-7 team as well. As such, the Commodores are something like a 17-point favorite in this one.
The forecast for this one: hot. Per the National Weather Service, Nashville at 6 PM is expected to be 92 degrees and humid, with a heat index of 102 and temperatures dropping into the 80s during the game. There’s also a 40 percent chance of rain at 6 PM with some chance of a thunderstorm.
Have fun, expect to win.
