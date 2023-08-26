0-0

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

120 (SP+) August 26, 2023

6:30 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

0-0

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

76 (SP+)

We’re finally here. Game day has arrived, and Vanderbilt opens the 2023 season hosting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors — 3-10 last season, with one of those 10 losses being a 63-10 drubbing by Vanderbilt in the season opener.

Hawaii is probably better than that this season. But I won’t be all that surprised if Vanderbilt is better than last year’s 5-7 team as well. As such, the Commodores are something like a 17-point favorite in this one.

The forecast for this one: hot. Per the National Weather Service, Nashville at 6 PM is expected to be 92 degrees and humid, with a heat index of 102 and temperatures dropping into the 80s during the game. There’s also a 40 percent chance of rain at 6 PM with some chance of a thunderstorm.

Have fun, expect to win.